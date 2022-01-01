About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Deploying Bots to automate business processes
  • Building bots using Automation 360 action packages
  • Creating Attended and Unattended RPA bots using AARI
  • Identifying business processes for automation
  • Writing inline scripts within RPa bots
Instructor

Offered by

Automation Anywhere

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

19 minutes to complete

Introducing Robotic Process Automation

19 minutes to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min)
Week
2

Week 2

24 minutes to complete

Identifying Use Case for Creating Bots

24 minutes to complete
8 videos (Total 24 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Documenting Business Processes Using Automation 360 Discovery Bot

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 32 min)
Week
4

Week 4

30 minutes to complete

Hello Automation 360 Bot: Getting Started with Building Bots

30 minutes to complete
10 videos (Total 30 min)

