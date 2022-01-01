Automation 360(tm) is the leading cloud-native end-to-end intelligent automation platform used by the world's top enterprises to automate business processes across systems and applications.
- Deploying Bots to automate business processes
- Building bots using Automation 360 action packages
- Creating Attended and Unattended RPA bots using AARI
- Identifying business processes for automation
- Writing inline scripts within RPa bots
Automation Anywhere
Automation Anywhere empowers people whose ideas, thought and focus make the companies they work for great. We deliver the world’s most sophisticated Digital Workforce Platform making work more human by automating business processes and liberating people. For additional information, visit https://automationanywhere.com.
Introducing Robotic Process Automation
In this module, you will learn about the scope and benefits of Robotic Process Automation (RPA).
Identifying Use Case for Creating Bots
In this module, you will learn about Robotic Process Automation (RPA).
Documenting Business Processes Using Automation 360 Discovery Bot
In this module, you will learn how to identify business processes for automation and the various tools available for feasibility and complexity analysis of processes. You will also learn how Discovery Bot helps in documenting and automating identified business processes. Learning will be reinforced through demonstrations.
Hello Automation 360 Bot: Getting Started with Building Bots
In this module, you will learn to build a software bot using Automation 360. This course will help you use various Automation 360 actions to build task bots intuitively to meet your business process automation objectives. The learning will be reinforced through a business use case and step by step demonstration.
