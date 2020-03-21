ML
Jun 13, 2020
I learned a lot from this course, though it was a little fast pased for me, i had to stop the video a lot to write down key concepts,besides that, it was easy to comprehend and very clear
SV
Jun 19, 2020
overall i enjoyed this course and each and every concept is delivered clearly, thanks to Automation Anywhere and Coursera for giving me this opportunity to learn on your platform.
By Toni M K•
Mar 21, 2020
It gives you overlook of things to consider in very bureaucratic way. It's catch-all and a good resource to consider everything but very AAE specific. Solution itself doesn't sound great. Tests are mainly just word-to-word questions and don't test your comprehension of the issue at all.
By Sharan K•
Apr 17, 2020
Amazing course, took this as part of specialization and enjoying it. I am very bad at leaving courses mid way but the course will keep you so engaged that you will try to complete it. This specialization at Coursera is more interesting and engaging than the RPA certification training. The hands on provided by Coursera-Rhyme platform is amazing. Looking forward to complete the specialization soon.
By VIKRAM S R•
May 13, 2020
This course will very helpful in my future
Thanks to Instructor which was providing good and useful knowledge
By ASISH C A•
Apr 10, 2020
RPA is a booming field accross the business verticals. The course gives us a good idea of RPA possibilities, benefits, discovery and design which would equip us to have insights that can help identify potential areas of work that can be automated using RPA. The course gives valuable insights in this respect and gives us a reasonable hands on experience of the pre-development phase of RPA.
I'm sure the insights received would help in my work and career at large.
By Sharva P•
Jul 9, 2020
I'm new to this topic, and I wouldn't recommend for anyone who's very new. The pace is too fast, and it seems like a robotic presentation instead of teaching someone.
By Nurullah K•
May 19, 2020
Course has a lot of information about Rpa to learn . It defines every phase of the RPA cycles in very details. If you learn the content of the course solidly, you will have very solid foundation about RPA. Quiz questions can ask you very detail infos. If you want to pass the exams , you really need to know very well the content of subjects. Thanks for this excellent course.
By Nelson C•
Apr 14, 2020
the course module sessions was very purposeful and nice. both practical and theoretical knowledge are deployed very good manner. The opportunity to touch the various template and the hand on sessions are very very useful.
By Misael L•
Jun 14, 2020
By Abdybakirov A K•
May 7, 2020
Hello! I don't have access to pass quiz for second week. I registered my card. I want to take certificate, so I agree to buy this course.
By Srinivasan K•
Mar 20, 2020
Good course on RPA and BPA related emerging trends in automation.
Thanks AA team/faculty members for great design on this course.
By Thanya L•
Apr 12, 2020
Good course with useful information for RPA project management and developer
By JAYKUMAR B•
Apr 28, 2020
Really insightful and well outlined important concepts
By RHISHIKESH N•
May 9, 2020
Kadak Certification
By Aakanksha A T•
May 9, 2020
Nice Certification
By Alessandro C•
Apr 15, 2020
This course is very specific to the software company and not on generic RPA notions
By SRINIVAS T P•
Jul 17, 2020
stupid course i had ever seen ,please don't enroll
By Katrin E•
Jun 15, 2021
no support from AA - no responses to forum discussions
By Arti S•
Jul 12, 2020
Really liked this course. A methodical approach to automation development design including ROI's. The assignments were quite interesting to do using online Rhyme tool. I can use the learning in my current work immediately. Thank you!!!
By Ashwin K•
Apr 15, 2021
I enjoyed this course. The concepts were delivered clearly in an easy-to-understand way. Thanks to the Automation anywhere team for creating this course and for giving me this opportunity to learn on your platform.
By Ashish A•
May 20, 2020
Amazing course on introduction of RPA lifecycle. It really helps to build a strong foundation in RPA. The relevant processes and documents used during RPA implementation have been explained thoroughly.
By SURIYA V•
Jun 20, 2020
By Qi Z•
Aug 4, 2020
Clear explanation with hands on experience. It is not only teaching how to use the AA software, it touches PRA project management as well. Great course for beginners of RPA
By Bernard D V•
Aug 19, 2020
Very well built. The course is clear and is full of useful concepts and templates. There is a lot of great advices and way of working in this course. Excellent one about RPA
By Subkhan I A•
Jun 18, 2020
thanks for knowledge and very thanks who serve we as student to give good content , good explanation, and good ilustrations , thank you very much
By Tarun k n•
Aug 2, 2020
I like this course because here I know what is RPA and how it works in organization thanks Coursera and Automation anywhere