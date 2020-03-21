Chevron Left
RPA Lifecycle: Introduction, Discovery and Design by Automation Anywhere

4.6
stars
478 ratings
98 reviews

About the Course

Regardless of the industry, business process automation is here to stay. Business processes are increasingly being automated through software automation. But how is software automation simplified and made accessible? The answer is Robotic Process Automation or RPA. RPA lifecycle: Intrdocution, Discovery and Design is the first course of the Specialization on Implementing RPA with Cognitive Solutions and Analytics. In this course, you will be introduced to RPA and see how it is combined with cognitive solutions and analytics to enable organizations to adopt the model of a “Digital Workforce” and help them transform the nature of their work. You will also learn about the first two phases of the RPA implementation lifecycle: Discovery and Design. In the Discovery phase, you take a set of business processes and identify those that are suitable and beneficial for automation. In the Design phase, you create a plan for your RPA project. The learning will be reinforced through concept description and guided practice....

Top reviews

ML

Jun 13, 2020

I learned a lot from this course, though it was a little fast pased for me, i had to stop the video a lot to write down key concepts,besides that, it was easy to comprehend and very clear

SV

Jun 19, 2020

overall i enjoyed this course and each and every concept is delivered clearly, thanks to Automation Anywhere and Coursera for giving me this opportunity to learn on your platform.



Reviews for RPA Lifecycle: Introduction, Discovery and Design

By Toni M K

Mar 21, 2020

It gives you overlook of things to consider in very bureaucratic way. It's catch-all and a good resource to consider everything but very AAE specific. Solution itself doesn't sound great. Tests are mainly just word-to-word questions and don't test your comprehension of the issue at all.

By Sharan K

Apr 17, 2020

Amazing course, took this as part of specialization and enjoying it. I am very bad at leaving courses mid way but the course will keep you so engaged that you will try to complete it. This specialization at Coursera is more interesting and engaging than the RPA certification training. The hands on provided by Coursera-Rhyme platform is amazing. Looking forward to complete the specialization soon.

By VIKRAM S R

May 13, 2020

This course will very helpful in my future

Thanks to Instructor which was providing good and useful knowledge

By ASISH C A

Apr 10, 2020

RPA is a booming field accross the business verticals. The course gives us a good idea of RPA possibilities, benefits, discovery and design which would equip us to have insights that can help identify potential areas of work that can be automated using RPA. The course gives valuable insights in this respect and gives us a reasonable hands on experience of the pre-development phase of RPA.

I'm sure the insights received would help in my work and career at large.

By Sharva P

Jul 9, 2020

I'm new to this topic, and I wouldn't recommend for anyone who's very new. The pace is too fast, and it seems like a robotic presentation instead of teaching someone.

By Nurullah K

May 19, 2020

Course has a lot of information about Rpa to learn . It defines every phase of the RPA cycles in very details. If you learn the content of the course solidly, you will have very solid foundation about RPA. Quiz questions can ask you very detail infos. If you want to pass the exams , you really need to know very well the content of subjects. Thanks for this excellent course.

By Nelson C

Apr 14, 2020

the course module sessions was very purposeful and nice. both practical and theoretical knowledge are deployed very good manner. The opportunity to touch the various template and the hand on sessions are very very useful.

By Misael L

Jun 14, 2020

I learned a lot from this course, though it was a little fast pased for me, i had to stop the video a lot to write down key concepts,besides that, it was easy to comprehend and very clear

By Abdybakirov A K

May 7, 2020

Hello! I don't have access to pass quiz for second week. I registered my card. I want to take certificate, so I agree to buy this course.

By Srinivasan K

Mar 20, 2020

Good course on RPA and BPA related emerging trends in automation.

Thanks AA team/faculty members for great design on this course.

By Thanya L

Apr 12, 2020

Good course with useful information for RPA project management and developer

By JAYKUMAR B

Apr 28, 2020

Really insightful and well outlined important concepts

By RHISHIKESH N

May 9, 2020

Kadak Certification

By Aakanksha A T

May 9, 2020

Nice Certification

By Alessandro C

Apr 15, 2020

This course is very specific to the software company and not on generic RPA notions

By SRINIVAS T P

Jul 17, 2020

stupid course i had ever seen ,please don't enroll

By Katrin E

Jun 15, 2021

no support from AA - no responses to forum discussions

By Arti S

Jul 12, 2020

Really liked this course. A methodical approach to automation development design including ROI's. The assignments were quite interesting to do using online Rhyme tool. I can use the learning in my current work immediately. Thank you!!!

By Ashwin K

Apr 15, 2021

I enjoyed this course. The concepts were delivered clearly in an easy-to-understand way. Thanks to the Automation anywhere team for creating this course and for giving me this opportunity to learn on your platform.

By Ashish A

May 20, 2020

Amazing course on introduction of RPA lifecycle. It really helps to build a strong foundation in RPA. The relevant processes and documents used during RPA implementation have been explained thoroughly.

By SURIYA V

Jun 20, 2020

overall i enjoyed this course and each and every concept is delivered clearly, thanks to Automation Anywhere and Coursera for giving me this opportunity to learn on your platform.

By Qi Z

Aug 4, 2020

Clear explanation with hands on experience. It is not only teaching how to use the AA software, it touches PRA project management as well. Great course for beginners of RPA

By Bernard D V

Aug 19, 2020

Very well built. The course is clear and is full of useful concepts and templates. There is a lot of great advices and way of working in this course. Excellent one about RPA

By Subkhan I A

Jun 18, 2020

thanks for knowledge and very thanks who serve we as student to give good content , good explanation, and good ilustrations , thank you very much

By Tarun k n

Aug 2, 2020

I like this course because here I know what is RPA and how it works in organization thanks Coursera and Automation anywhere

