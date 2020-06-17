About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Implementing RPA with Cognitive Automation and Analytics Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Discuss the basics of RPA

  • Understand Automation Anywhere's RPA architecture

  • Use the Process Assessment Template to build an automation pipeline of business processes that need to be automated

  • Understand and perform feasibility and complexity analysis on the identified RPA candidates

Skills you will gain

  • Designing automation blueprint
  • Analyzing technical and financial possibilities
  • Problem Solving
  • Effort estimation of process automation
  • Identifying business processes for automation
Instructor

Offered by

Automation Anywhere

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Understanding Robotic Process Automation

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 33 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Identifying Automation Processes

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 37 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Determining and Designing Automation Process

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 37 min)

About the Implementing RPA with Cognitive Automation and Analytics Specialization

Implementing RPA with Cognitive Automation and Analytics

Frequently Asked Questions

