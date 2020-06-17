Regardless of the industry, business process automation is here to stay. Business processes are increasingly being automated through software automation. But how is software automation simplified and made accessible? The answer is Robotic Process Automation or RPA.
Discuss the basics of RPA
Understand Automation Anywhere's RPA architecture
Use the Process Assessment Template to build an automation pipeline of business processes that need to be automated
Understand and perform feasibility and complexity analysis on the identified RPA candidates
- Designing automation blueprint
- Analyzing technical and financial possibilities
- Problem Solving
- Effort estimation of process automation
- Identifying business processes for automation
Automation Anywhere empowers people whose ideas, thought and focus make the companies they work for great. We deliver the world’s most sophisticated Digital Workforce Platform making work more human by automating business processes and liberating people. For additional information, visit https://automationanywhere.com.
Understanding Robotic Process Automation
In this module, you will recall the basics of automation, distinguish RPA from traditional automation, discover the Digital Workforce platform and understand Automation Anywhere's RPA architecture and lifecycle.
Identifying Automation Processes
In this module, you will Identify, sort, and brainstorm on eligible RPA candidates by analyzing business priorities. You will then, determine automation feasibility by examining the eligible processes and their logic and identifying roadblocks - using the Feasibility Matrix. Further, you will perform complexity assessment on the feasible processes using the Complexity Calculator to define input and output metrics.
Determining and Designing Automation Process
In this module, you will determine the savings and cost of the automation opportunity using the ROI Calculator and then design the automation process using the Process Design Template and other documents.
I like this course because here I know what is RPA and how it works in organization thanks Coursera and Automation anywhere
thanks for knowledge and very thanks who serve we as student to give good content , good explanation, and good ilustrations , thank you very much
Excellent Overview , Specially for setting up stage for new implementations at an Enterprise level.
Great Course, Detailing & Activities are engaging and made learning easy
The explosive growth of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in the past few years has created a tremendous demand to learn and become skilled in this exciting technology. This four course Specialization is designed to introduce RPA, provide a foundation of the RPA lifecycle--from design to bot deployment--and implement RPA with cognitive automation and analytics. Experienced and novice users and developers of RPA will all benefit from completing this Specialization. If you are interested in starting a career in automation or boosting your profile in it, now’s the time and here’s the place!
