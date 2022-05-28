人最宝贵的是生命，而在生命历程中充满着安全威胁与挑战。本课程以“珍爱生命、关注安全”为主线，期望通过该课程教学，努力增强学生在体育运动及野外活动中的安全防范意识，提高自我保护能力，掌握生存、自救和互救的基本技能，学会常见运动创伤的处置方法以及危险环境中的避险、自救和互助技能，具备应对突发事件的基本能力。
生命安全与救援Life Safety and RescueShanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai Jiao Tong University, a leading research university located in Shanghai, China, has been regarded as the fastest developing university in the country for the last decade. With special strengths in engineering, science, medicine and business, it now offers a comprehensive range of disciplines in 27 schools with more than 41,000 enrolled students from more than one hundred countries.
健康自我评估
运动中的自我保护
野外活动的物质保障
野外生存技能
