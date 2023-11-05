EDUCBA
Introduction to SIEM (Splunk)
Introduction to SIEM (Splunk)

What you'll learn

  Splunk Compliance and Reporting, Splunk for Security Monitoring and Alerting, Splunk for Threat Hunting and Investigation, How Splunk stores data

There are 3 modules in this course

In this module you will understand the fundamentals of SIEM and its importance in modern cybersecurity. You can explain the core concepts of SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) and emphasize its significance in contemporary cybersecurity practices. You would be able to recognize the critical role SIEM plays in security operations and incident response.

What's included

7 videos6 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In this module get yourself familiarize with Splunk as a leading SIEM platform. Explore the extensive features and capabilities offered by Splunk, which positions it as a prominent SIEM solution. Investigate Splunk's abilities in log management, data collection, and advanced analysis techniques. Gain hands-on experience with Splunk's user interface and basic functionality. Interact with the Splunk interface to develop a comprehensive understanding of its different components and navigation.

What's included

12 videos2 readings4 quizzes2 discussion prompts

The "Data Collection and Management" module in Splunk focuses on the various methods and techniques for ingesting, organizing, and efficiently managing data within the Splunk platform. It covers data ingestion using forwarders, APIs, and other sources, as well as data parsing, indexing, and retention strategies to ensure data is accessible and usable for effective analysis and monitoring in Splunk.

What's included

9 videos3 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

