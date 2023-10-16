EDUCBA
Splunk Administration and Advanced Topics
Splunk Administration and Advanced Topics

This course is part of SIEM Splunk Hands-On Guide Specialization

Taught in English

What you'll learn

  • Function of key configuration files in Splunk. Gain proficiency in user management. Learn how to identify and troubleshoot common issues.

There are 3 modules in this course

The "Splunk Administration and User Management" module covers essential topics related to effectively managing and configuring a Splunk deployment. Learners will explore tasks such as user authentication, role-based access control, data input configuration, monitoring system health, and managing resources to optimize Splunk's performance and security. This module empowers administrators with the skills and knowledge to maintain a robust and secure Splunk environment for data analysis and monitoring needs.

11 videos5 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

The "Advanced Data Analysis and Correlation in Splunk" module explores advanced techniques for analyzing and correlating data within the Splunk platform. Learners will delve into complex search queries, data models, and machine learning capabilities to identify patterns, anomalies, and relationships between different data sources. This module empowers users to derive deeper insights and make data-driven decisions by leveraging the full potential of Splunk's advanced data analysis and correlation capabilities.

11 videos4 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

The "Splunk Security Essentials and Incident Response" module focuses on leveraging Splunk Security Essentials to effectively detect, analyze, and respond to security incidents. Learners will explore key features of Splunk SE, including correlation searches, threat intelligence integration, and real-time monitoring, enabling them to proactively identify and mitigate security threats within their organization's IT infrastructure. This module equips users with the skills needed to enhance security operations and incident response using the powerful capabilities of Splunk SE.

11 videos4 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

