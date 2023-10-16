Splunk Administration and Advanced Topics

This course provides a comprehensive understanding of Splunk administration, focusing on managing and maintaining the Splunk platform for efficient data collection, indexing, and analysis. The course includes main topics such as user authentication, role-based access control, data input configuration, system health monitoring, and resource management to optimize Splunk's performance and security.
Learning Objectives: 1) Learn how to identify and troubleshoot common issues related to indexing, search, and resource utilization, gain proficiency in user management and understand the purpose and function of key configuration files 2) Master event correlation techniques, gain practical experience in training, evaluating, and deploying machine learning models, and learn the concept of data modeling in Splunk 3) Gain proficiency in real-time monitoring, alerting, user management, develop skills in testing, validating, and fine-tuning security use cases Module 1: Splunk Administration and User Management Module Description: The "Splunk Administration and User Management" module covers essential topics related to effectively managing and configuring a Splunk deployment. You will discover tasks such as user authentication, role-based access control, data input configuration, monitoring system health, and managing resources to optimize Splunk's performance and security. This module enables administrators with the skills and knowledge to maintain a robust and secure Splunk environment for data analysis and monitoring needs. You will identify the purpose and function of key configuration files in Splunk, such as inputs.conf, outputs.conf, and server.conf. You will acquire proficiency in user management, involving creating, modifying, and disabling user accounts in Splunk. You will recognise how to identify and troubleshoot common issues related to indexing, search, and resource utilization, ensuring a stable and optimized Splunk environment. Module 2: Advanced Data Analysis and Correlation in Splunk Module Description: The "Advanced Data Analysis and Correlation in Splunk" module deals with advanced techniques for analyzing and correlating data within the Splunk platform. You will explore complex search queries, data models, and machine-learning capabilities to recognize patterns, anomalies, and relationships between different data sources. This module empowers you to derive deeper insights and make data-driven decisions by leveraging the full potential of Splunk's advanced data analysis and correlation capabilities. You will acquire the concept of data modeling in Splunk and how to design and utilize data models to simplify data exploration and visualization. You will illustrate event correlation techniques using search commands like transaction and stats to identify patterns and relationships between events from different data sources. Gain practical experience in training, evaluating, and deploying machine learning models for tasks like classification, regression, clustering, and anomaly detection. Module 3: Splunk Security Essentials and Incident Response Module Description: The "Splunk Security Essentials and Incident Response" module focuses on leveraging Splunk Security Essentials to effectively detect, analyze, and respond to security incidents. You will discover key features of Splunk SE, including correlation searches, threat intelligence integration, and real-time monitoring, enabling them to proactively identify and mitigate security threats within their organization's IT infrastructure. This module equips users with the skills needed to enhance security operations and incident response using the powerful capabilities of Splunk SE. You will identify the key features and functionalities of Splunk Security Essentials as a cybersecurity solution. Acquire proficiency in real-time monitoring and alerting using Splunk SE for rapid threat detection and response. Attain skills in testing, validating, and fine-tuning security use cases for optimal performance and effectiveness. Target Learner: This course is designed for IT professionals, system administrators, and security analysts who are responsible for managing and maintaining Splunk deployments, as well as individuals seeking to enhance their data analysis and security skills using the Splunk platform. Learner Prerequisites: To benefit fully from this course, learners should have: • Basic knowledge of IT systems and data management concepts. • Knowledge of Splunk's basic functionalities and user interface. Reference Files: You will have access to code files in the Resources section. Course Duration: 9 hours This course is designed to be completed within 3 weeks, with of 6+ hours instructional content.