Splunk Query Language and Data Analysis
Splunk Query Language and Data Analysis

What you'll learn

  • Explore search techniques to extract meaningful insights, Splunk's Machine Learning Toolkit (MLTK), Master the Splunk Query Language (SPL)

There are 3 modules in this course

The ""Introduction to SPL (Splunk Query Language)"" module provides an overview of the essential concepts and syntax of SPL, the powerful query language used in Splunk. Learners will gain a foundational understanding of how to construct searches, filter and transform data, use functions for aggregation, and visualize results, enabling them to extract valuable insights and analyze data effectively within the Splunk platform."

11 videos5 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

The "Advanced SPL Techniques" module delves into more sophisticated and powerful techniques in the Splunk Query Language (SPL). Learners will explore complex data transformations, advanced statistical and time-based functions, subsearches, and join operations to perform intricate data analysis tasks. This module empowers users to leverage the full potential of SPL, enabling them to tackle complex data scenarios and gain deeper insights from their data in the Splunk platform.

12 videos2 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

The "Splunk Dashboards and Reporting" module focuses on teaching learners how to design and create interactive and visually appealing dashboards in Splunk. Participants will learn to combine search results, visualizations, and custom components to present data insights effectively. Additionally, the module covers various reporting techniques to generate scheduled and ad-hoc reports, enabling users to share critical information with stakeholders and make informed decisions.

12 videos3 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

