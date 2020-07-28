Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Action-Driven Business Plan: From the ‘Classroom’ to the World by Technion - Israel Institute of Technology

4.9
stars
320 ratings
75 reviews

About the Course

"Action-Driven Business Plan: From the ‘Classroom’ to the World" is a capstone project, that requires you, our learner, to pull together all you will have learned in the three courses that comprise the "Startup Entrepreneurship" Specialization. This course is in fact the culmination of the process designed to provide you with the opportunity to demonstrate what you have learned on a real-world project of your choice. During the following six weeks you will gradually create, improve and refine your business plan, moving from one milestone to another. Each week will begin with a short note from Prof. Maital, explaining what the current phase is about and providing you with points to consider while working on the assignments. We encourage you to practice what you have learned using the self-assessment practice quizzes and brainstorm with your peers in the weekly forums. During the first week you will create a non-business plan as an initial step towards creating your business plan. In weeks two, three and five, you will be required to submit three assignments for peer evaluation, which will help you to prepare your final business plan. At the end of the course you will prepare and submit your completed business plan and an effective two-minute video describing your idea. Your business plan will include the following sections: The Need, the Product, Unique Features, The Market and Future Developments, a Gantt chart and a project budget....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 75 Reviews for Action-Driven Business Plan: From the ‘Classroom’ to the World

By Nguyen V L

Jul 28, 2020

very very good

By Eduardo L d O F

May 1, 2020

Need solve the peers avaliation.

By KhoiNDCE130071

Aug 11, 2020

Useful content. Keep going.

By vuonghxse62875

Aug 1, 2020

Thank you so much.

By Le T V

Jul 23, 2020

Nice. Good Content

By Nguyen B Q

Aug 7, 2020

Thank you so much

By MinhNNHE130861

Aug 18, 2020

thank u so much

By HE140695 T T Đ

Aug 14, 2020

Good services

By Bui T D

Jul 23, 2020

Thanks a lot.

By CuongNMSE130222

Jul 15, 2021

Very helpful

By TrangTLHHE130735

Aug 2, 2020

Great course

By DuongVHHE141747

Jul 27, 2020

Very helpful

By ThanhVDPSE130073

Jul 24, 2020

very usefull

By Nguyen Q V

Jul 28, 2020

no comment

By LongCPSE140474

Jul 24, 2020

good course

By Tran D T

Jul 22, 2020

Good Course

By dongnphe130509

Jul 21, 2020

Very good !

By Tong V C

Jan 4, 2021

Very good

By MinhTCSE140146

Sep 20, 2020

thank you

By ThaoQSHE130760

Aug 3, 2020

Very Nice

By TuoiDTHE130958

Jul 31, 2020

very good

By PhucVXHE140168

Jul 29, 2020

very good

By Pham Q H

Jul 22, 2020

Very Good

By HungTTSE130034

Jul 30, 2020

g00d. <3

By Hồ T T G

Sep 12, 2020

Great !

