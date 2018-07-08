OI
Jul 17, 2020
The course educational and very Tasking. but it's the end result that matters. Think like a statistical Analyst. Think safe😏😉😁😅
JS
Sep 30, 2020
It is a good course, with a high degree of difficulty, however, instructors should put more practical cases.
By Will C•
Jul 8, 2018
boring videos: just waiting after somebody reading some prepared notes behind the camera........mistake on the last exam: its answer is not the one indicated by the prof -calculation error on (q1)..........some students explain way better each concept in the discussion threads than the prof herself, which is not normal ; furthermore, the King's College prof in charge of it, entirely delegated to some of his doctoral student: that does not work and reduce the user experience since irritating the student expectations.........please find a way to better expose the mathematical concepts: letting a doctoral student reading cards behind the camera (even being super kind) does not help that much: see how KhanAcademy does with such processes, using screencast underscoring the equations, formulations, stat', etc. Way easier to understand from their platform...........the title of the course is not very accurate: there are probability theories explained too, not just statistics (think about a student taking only this very course for performing in stat', why would he want to see proba' too; course title to be reviewed then)........which is very rare in Coursera: the exams are here are not very well linked to courses: sometimes we need to just check on another platform/source for finding the information corresponding so ======> in abstract: course absolutely needing to be revamped
By Imane H•
Jul 25, 2018
The explanation was really poor, no examples
i had to check another websites and videos to be able to resolve the assignment
By Alberto M•
Jun 10, 2018
Statistics is a rather dry subject but it can be made interesting if you combine the lectures with good examples and exercises. That is definitely not the case in this course. There are a couple of videos with exercises which are quite good, but all the others are basically reading a statistic book.
By Sven•
Apr 4, 2018
Very bad quality, there are a lot of spelling errors across the assignments and tests. Furthermore, you have no possibility to finish the course just with the content provided, almost no examples but examination which requires knowledge not covered in the course.
By Kent S•
Apr 2, 2019
Had to go to outside sources (YouTube) for better explanations. The presenter seems disinterested and is reading (poorly) a script. Week 3 and 4 in particular had very few examples and it seems a mistake in the rubric for one of the Peer Reviewed Assignments.
By Leo P•
May 4, 2020
This course challenged me to polish my skills. Efficient teaching.
By Khayala J•
Feb 12, 2019
To be honest I didn't like this course. I cannot find answers to my questions. Tutor can not explain some lessons clearly.
By Reuben W•
Aug 13, 2017
Ok, this was bad. Really BAD.
All the teacher did was sit there reading off formulas and definitions. She never provided context, examples or when one might use any of the formulas she was reading (rather poorly I might add) to us. Often, she would mention terms, but never provide an explaination. She made everything more complex than it needed to be.
Eventually I was forced to just ignored everything she said and learned what I needed off other websites. Ones that explained things clearly and actually provided examples. So, basically this course was a complete waste of time and money.
By Alice T•
Sep 2, 2017
One teaches Statistics by giving examples.
By Krzysztof C•
Dec 13, 2018
I really liked this course. It combined a light-level, refresher course with building strong foundations for further development. It made key principles very clear and it backed theory with useful examples. Although my work duties made my completion delayed by nearly 5 months, I could easily return to the material and finish the course hassle free. This means that I appreciate both, the quality of the material taught and the flexible nature of the learning offered.
By Nicole C•
Mar 11, 2020
I absolutely loved this course, I enjoyed everything about the course and the professors are absolutely amazing in the way they teach you throughout the course. You will learn so much about statistics for International business and you can extend your learning as much as you would like to as you go through the course and have fun in doing so. An amazing course delivered by excellent professors. Thank you so much.
By OWEI P I•
Jul 18, 2020
By Abdul M•
Aug 16, 2017
Very challenging , kind of forgetting my college statistics
By Nguyen T T•
Mar 26, 2020
Great course with great values
By RITHEESH V V•
Jul 13, 2020
Excellent and Looking Forward
By Vaithyasubramanian s•
May 27, 2020
Clear and Easy to Understand
By Ikram H•
May 7, 2020
Thanks for everything
By santisteban h•
Dec 10, 2017
Great course !
By Sabir A•
Apr 22, 2020
Perfect !
By Luis R N•
Jul 15, 2017
Great!
By Rana U S•
Apr 18, 2017
good
By Alexander M•
May 16, 2020
Course content is really good and provides the challenge expected of a syllabus that prepares you for a world-class MBA. The delivery could be much better though. If you had no or little experience with the subject matter, it can be quite difficult to understand what exactly is going on as they make reference to tools like the Z table and never really say what it is or how to use it. But if you can do the background work and figure it out, the course is ultimately very rewarding.
By Bernard D V•
Nov 2, 2018
A good course about statistics. Quite difficult to be honest and I felt sometimes a lack of strong explanations (specially week 3).
By ARVIND M•
Jun 12, 2017
Good course but poor content and communication!
By 高鑫禄 ( X•
Oct 15, 2018
with some errors