By Arelthia P•
Dec 15, 2021
There are good tips expecially about Unit 4. Discussion scores are not synced from Perusall.
By Howard E S I•
Nov 21, 2021
This course is a complete waste of time and should be removed from Coursera. The student will never be able to complete the course since in weeks 2 and 4 the Persuall assignments are never graded which prevents you completing the course. Coursera has been contacted many times of the last 8 months but have refused to do anything. They say it is the course provider's responsibility to fix the content but continue to collect fees for the course knowing that it is broken.
By Cy L•
Nov 13, 2021
I've finished all the quizzes and assignments. Passes all the quizzes, The assignments are not being graded so it's impossible to receive a certificate for my work.