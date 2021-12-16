Chevron Left
Learn to program with Boolean Expressions, If Statement, and For and While Loops in Java, and prepare to teach others using the free, online interactive CS Awesome textbook. In this course for teachers we'll guide you both in learning Java concepts and skills but also in how to effectively teach those to your students. This course will support you in teaching the Advanced Placement Computer Science A course or a similar introductory university-level programming course. We'll cover the critical Java concepts of selection (if statements) and iteration (loops), as covered in the APCS A Units 3 and 4. Each topic will begin by relating Java to block-based programming languages and then provide video overviews of CS Awesome content along with additional materials to supplement learning for your students. You'll engage with additional materials to support your teaching including "deep dive" classroom discussion questions, assessment overviews, code tracing and problem solving skills for your students, including preparation for free response coding questions....
By Arelthia P

Dec 15, 2021

There are good tips expecially about Unit 4. Discussion scores are not synced from Perusall.

By Howard E S I

Nov 21, 2021

This course is a complete waste of time and should be removed from Coursera. The student will never be able to complete the course since in weeks 2 and 4 the Persuall assignments are never graded which prevents you completing the course. Coursera has been contacted many times of the last 8 months but have refused to do anything. They say it is the course provider's responsibility to fix the content but continue to collect fees for the course knowing that it is broken.

By Cy L

Nov 13, 2021

I've finished all the quizzes and assignments. Passes all the quizzes, The assignments are not being graded so it's impossible to receive a certificate for my work.

