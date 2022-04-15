By Ricardo E A•
Apr 15, 2022
Un curso altamente recomedable para las personas interesadas en el tema de SOSTENIBILIDAD, impartido por el Profesor Michael Readey, de la Universidad de Colorado. Muy bueno y muy ameno. Puesto al día, con los temas relevantes del desarrollo sostenible.
By Evelin H•
Mar 5, 2022
very good clear and understandable material with excellent presentation. Really enjoyed taking it. Gave good basic level understanding of topics.
By Sarah P•
May 21, 2022
Great course! I found it informative and inspirational! I really enjoyed the course's holistic take on sustainability. I was also pleasantly surprised to learn all that is being done around the world to reverse climate change and help create a sustainable planet for all!