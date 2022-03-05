About this Course

3,999 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No preqequisite knowledge is required.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define sustainability and sustainable development

  • Discuss with friends, family, and work colleagues the imperative to move to a more sustainable way of life

  • Explain the role of energy production and carbon emissions and the necessary transition to carbon-free energy technologies

  • Apply simple carbon footprint assessment techniques to demonstrate the environmental impact of their personal energy consumption patterns

Skills you will gain

  • Renewable Energy
  • Environmental Impacts
  • Carbon Footprint
  • Social Equity
  • Sustainability
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No preqequisite knowledge is required.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Setting the Stage: The Sustainability Imperative

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 129 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

How did we get here?

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 115 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Sustainability, Social Equity, and Economics

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 107 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Fossil Fuels and the Need for Change

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 110 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder