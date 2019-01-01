Learner Reviews & Feedback for Tobacco Control: Agile Policy, Research and Practice by Imperial College London
About the Course
This course teaches you about the global health harms caused by tobacco and the efforts underway to combat these. You'll analyse the strategies and tactics used by the tobacco industry, and their allies, to keep people buying their products, and you'll reflect on the role played by public health research in pushing back against this pressure with the ultimate aim of improving health.
No matter your previous experience in this area, by the end of this course, you'll be able to describe the global harm to health caused by tobacco use and how policy is responding to this. You'll also be able to critique tobacco industry strategies that undermine tobacco control and discuss ways in which robust and timely research in strengthening tobacco control is key to policy and practice....