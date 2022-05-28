About this Course

4,105 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 6 in the
Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Specialization
Beginner Level

Basic Programming Skills

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • User Interface Automation with Studio

  • Working with different types of Selectors in Studio

  • Recording feature and its appropriate usage in automation projects

Skills you will gain

  • Input Actions Automation
  • Selectors
  • Recording in Studio
  • User Interface Automation
  • rpa
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 6 in the
Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Specialization
Beginner Level

Basic Programming Skills

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

UiPath

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

12 minutes to complete

UI Interactions

12 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete

Input Actions and Input Methods

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete

Containers

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete

Recording and its types

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 9 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Selectors

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 29 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz

About the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Specialization

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder