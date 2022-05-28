The UI Automation and Selectors course provides a deep understanding of the different methods used while interacting with the User Interface of different applications like Excel, Word, CRM, Websites while building automation projects.
About this Course
Basic Programming Skills
What you will learn
User Interface Automation with Studio
Working with different types of Selectors in Studio
Recording feature and its appropriate usage in automation projects
Skills you will gain
- Input Actions Automation
- Selectors
- Recording in Studio
- User Interface Automation
- rpa
Offered by
UiPath
UiPath offers an end-to-end automation platform for automation, combining the leading RPA solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
UI Interactions
This module gives an introduction of UI interactions and their types.
Input Actions and Input Methods
This module introduces Input Actions and Input Methods in Studio.
Containers
This module gives an introduction to Containers and its types.
Recording and its types
This module explains the Recording feature and the different types of recording in Studio.
Selectors
This module explains Selectors, Anchors and their types. It also provides an overview of UI Explorer and Selector Editor.
About the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Specialization
The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) specialization offers comprehensive knowledge and professional-level skills focused on developing and deploying software robots. It starts with the basic concepts of Robotic Process Automation. It builds on these concepts and introduces key RPA Design and Development strategies and methodologies, specifically in the context of UiPath products. A student undergoing the course shall develop the competence to design and develop automation solutions for business processes. This specialization also prepares you for UiPath Certified Professional - UiRPA exam.
