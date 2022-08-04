Learner Reviews & Feedback for University Studies for Student Veterans by Columbia University
About the Course
The skills you learned in the military will go a long way toward helping you succeed in college, but if you’re looking for some extra support – or an academic tune-up – then you’ll find it in this course. We know that the culture of higher education is different from the culture of the military in meaningful ways, and we also know that one of the keys to excelling in college–especially for student veterans–is learning to navigate these differences successfully, right from the very start.
This course aims to help you do just that. First, the course will orient you to the norms and expectations of the college classroom. The quicker you know what is expected of you, the quicker you can start learning. Second, the course will offer you strategies to ease your transition, to help you achieve your academic goals, and to allow you to make the most of your college education.
While this course is open to everyone, the content has been tailored specifically for student veterans currently pursuing higher education, active duty service members who aspire to start school or return to school soon, and higher education professionals who work to support student veterans at their schools. If this sounds like you, and if you’re ready to learn how to make your transition easier and more successful, then we hope you’ll join us.
This online curriculum may be used in a variety of ways, including, but not limited to, as a start-to finish, self-directed online experience (MOOC). It can also, in its current format, serve as an “orientation” for other student veteran success programs. We also invite you to utilize this resource as a library/toolkit of academic success strategies, a tool for flipped classroom pedagogy, or a companion text for on-the-ground transition courses.
We welcome the opportunity to assist higher education institutions (both 2-year and 4-year), military installation education services officers and transition assistance programs, veteran focused non-profit organizations, and more. To get underway, contact us at the Columbia University Center for Veteran Transition and Integration....