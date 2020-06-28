Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Coding for Designers, Managers, & Entrepreneurs II by University of Virginia

4.3
stars
14 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

Do you want to experience what it is to go from idea to code? If so, this is the place for you! This is the second course in the Coding for Designers, Managers, and Entrepreneurs Specialization. If you’re a hands-on collaborator with developers, this course is specifically designed for you. In this course, we’re going to focus on creating interactive user interfaces (UI’s) with Javascript, building creative confidence and competence that will make you an even better collaborator on digital projects. This course was developed at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia and is taught by top-ranked faculty....

Top reviews

By Honey B

Jun 28, 2020

it was very great to learn . i never thought that i would have done it . my my glad that i did and thankfull to all teachers and every to the other side.

By Erius B

Jul 24, 2021

This is the perfect course i have done during this lockdown

By Durga P P

Aug 23, 2020

I started loving coding. Great course - Great Instructor!

By M S A I

Jul 7, 2020

nice

By Vernique N

Jul 27, 2021

Very informative and easy to understand

By Grace A

Feb 5, 2022

The quality of the materials and overall information seems low quality, like if youre going to learn to code, learn the language. The only thing good about it is the title. Googling for sample code won't teach you what you need, it's helpful, but I don't suggest basing everything you do on something else like that. I really would say I haven't learned anything from this course or the first one, and all I've gotten is a waste of time and frustration with something that just won't work (even from googling it).

