Course 2 of 3 in the
Coding for Designers, Managers, and Entrepreneurs Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to take application designs and translate them into digital prototypes using HTML, CSS, and Javascript

  • Analytically debug Javascript with the Chrome debugger

  • Explain what digital literacy means for today’s interdisciplinary collaborators

Skills you will gain

  • HTML5
  • User Interface Design (UI Design)
  • Jquery
  • Rapid Prototyping
  • JavaScript
Course 2 of 3 in the
Coding for Designers, Managers, and Entrepreneurs Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Making Stuff Happen with Javascript

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 44 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Debugging Javascript

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 15 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Creating Your Web Application II

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

About the Coding for Designers, Managers, and Entrepreneurs Specialization

Coding for Designers, Managers, and Entrepreneurs

