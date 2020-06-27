Do you want to experience what it is to go from idea to code? If so, this is the place for you! This is the second course in the Coding for Designers, Managers, and Entrepreneurs Specialization. If you’re a hands-on collaborator with developers, this course is specifically designed for you. In this course, we’re going to focus on creating interactive user interfaces (UI’s) with Javascript, building creative confidence and competence that will make you an even better collaborator on digital projects. This course was developed at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia and is taught by top-ranked faculty.
How to take application designs and translate them into digital prototypes using HTML, CSS, and Javascript
Analytically debug Javascript with the Chrome debugger
Explain what digital literacy means for today’s interdisciplinary collaborators
- HTML5
- User Interface Design (UI Design)
- Jquery
- Rapid Prototyping
- JavaScript
A premier institution of higher education, The University of Virginia offers outstanding academics, world-class faculty, and an inspiring, supportive environment. Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, the University is guided by his vision of discovery, innovation, and development of the full potential of students from all walks of life. Through these courses, global learners have an opportunity to study with renowned scholars and thought leaders.
Making Stuff Happen with Javascript
This week, we’re going to dive into Javascript with a focus on user interfaces. We’ll do this with a Javascript library called JQuery that provides pre-built functions we can use to control web page. As with Course 1, I’ve got a layered set of resources for you to use in getting a handle on the basics. As before, try to find a minimum that gives you comfort with the fundamentals where you can work your way through the specifics of the case.
Debugging Javascript
You’ve probably heard this from me before, but to debug is to code. Rather than seeing this week as a kind of exception or necessary nuisance, I hope you’ll immerse yourself in the process and mentality of analytical debugging. Personally, I’ve found that the process of analytical debugging has helped me think generally in a more disciplined and systematic way about what I’m trying to do and how I’m going to do it.
Creating Your Web Application II
Now it’s time to take the prototype you created with HTML & CSS in Course 1 of the specialization and bring it to life with Javascript. How do you do that? Well, I think that once you figure out exactly what you want to have happen, you’ll find it’s relatively easy- so start there. Based on the user stories you selected and/or drafted, the UI comparables you reviewed, and your approach to the current prototype, what would make the interface better? More functional? Nothing will help you through your coding like a nice clear idea of what you’re trying to have happen.
I started loving coding. Great course - Great Instructor!
it was very great to learn . i never thought that i would have done it . my my glad that i did and thankfull to all teachers and every to the other side.
This is the perfect course i have done during this lockdown
In this specialization, you will experience what it is to go from idea to code. These courses are specifically created for the manager, designer, or entrepreneur who is an active, hands-on collaborator with developers. By the end of the program, you will be able to build working software using HTML, CSS, and Javascript. More important, you will build your creative confidence (and competency!) on engaging in digital projects.
