DB
Jun 11, 2020
This is a great course dealt meticulously. The carefully crafted audiovisual study material and quizzes together with very inspiring video lectures helped understand and learn with great enthusiasm.
PC
Feb 28, 2020
I am currently undertaking a PhD in visual inspection techniques for aircraft maintenance tasks and i found this course excellent. Dale is a wealth of knowledge and delivered an excellent course.
By Patrick C•
Feb 29, 2020
By Marie H•
May 8, 2021
This is one of the best, if not the very best courses I have ever done. Truly amazing. I will never again just look!!! Thank you prof Purves. More than ever I've realized that we should be so very careful with "eye witness" accounts! When I took my dogs for a walk, I often wonder what it is that I "really" see!!! Wonderful. One course that I just had to finish! Wonderful.
By Stevanus L•
Jul 31, 2019
It's really useful to learn this as someone who is starting to learn 3D Animation as it really evokes my thinking as see everyday visual things into more detail and not be fooled by our visual systems.
By Cehao Y•
Sep 8, 2020
It is such a nice course. The lecturer is so inspiring and 'provocative'. The perception theory was explained in a very novel way.
By Julia Z•
Jul 2, 2017
Ótimo curso! O professor é excelente, explica muito bem, tornando todas as aulas muito interessantes.
By Xue K•
May 28, 2018
A very insightful course. Super straightforward. A perfect choice as an introductory course.
By Bart S•
Sep 22, 2016
great course: do it again!
By Diego A G G•
May 12, 2020
Excellent!!
By Thiago G d S M•
Oct 6, 2017
very good
By Marco M•
Jun 20, 2019
The course started amazingly, with really interesting discussions, but ended being an introduction to weird perceptual phenomena explained through empirical experience. Important if you want to get a certificate: the final essay is almost impossible to get evaluated!! Too few people
By Anna J•
Feb 18, 2017
The course introduces new information gradually, within a known context, as well as exploring the use of images (of the brain, for example). These procedures facilitate learning. I was not able to keep up with the course at the pace of the class (on the dates stipulated) because I am learning English in parallel. But that is a deficiency of mine and I did not give course. Congratulations to the Coursera, Duke University, the organizers of the Visual Perception and the Brain course, and especially to Professor PhD Dale Purves, for excellent content quality, approach, theme, and the opportunity to democratize knowledge to anyone in the world. Thank you!!
By Karthik S K•
Sep 19, 2016
Amazing course by Dr. Dale Purvez! This is my second course from Duke University and i absolutely loved it all! This course was very unique in itself ! i.e It involved much more than just assignments. The final test which involved writing an essay which had to be peer reviewed was a good experience. Also reviewing the work done by fellow students have to be noted for it would be an amazing experience for anyone taking this course! I am very much looking for ward for such courses in future. Thank You Dr.Purves, Coursera and Duke University for this course!
By Clare H•
Jan 12, 2018
Starts you off in the weeds of the anatomy and physiology of vision, but quickly gets to the heart of the philosophical problem of connecting subjective visual perception to objective external physical properties of the world. I found the problem very well defined, the argument organized and compelling, and the material engaging. I appreciated the relative rigor of the quizzes and the fact that the material was presented in a way I thought was accessible and interesting to both beginners and mid-level students alike. It gave me a new perspective.
By Mustafa S Y•
Apr 15, 2017
The course is excellently done with well-ordered sequence of lectures that explains visual perception in a new and very interesting way. The instructor speaks in an easily understood English, and his presentation of the material is very well done. I highly recommend this course to anyone interested in psychology, vision, neuroanatomy and neurophysiology.
By Angel A A M•
Sep 4, 2016
It is a genial..debo course congratulate Dr. Dale Purves, I'm from Ecuador and have followed their texts and articles for 7 years, I have trained as a doctor and I have been fascinated by the nervous system through its bastos knowledge and way of express theories from a simple way to complex ..
Thank you for making these courses ..
By Dan L V•
Aug 14, 2016
is a excellent course, I´m a neurosurgeon and I think Dr. Dale Purves, as my teacher. this is amazing topic, and full the basic them of neuroscience, is an accuracy understand of world. the most enigmatic facts explained by amazing master of battlefield of neuroscience.
By Tausif A S•
Jun 26, 2020
Simply Excellent. I thoroughly enjoyed the insight into vision and the systems behind it. I have gained an enormous amount of interest in vison and visual perception as a result of this course. My sincerest gratitude to Prof. Dale Purves for this course.
By Greg L•
Aug 4, 2020
I acquired an understanding of the complex operation of the eye and how perception is affected by the loss of information in the image received. It is not related to anything I do in real life, but nevertheless I value the acquisition of knowledge.
By Salman M•
Nov 11, 2017
An absolute pleasure of a course. Most of the stuff is well-explained, even for people outside of Neuroscience. As a person working in Machine Learning, this course also broadened my views about how vision and the brain works.
By Alexander S•
Aug 8, 2016
whished there would have been MORE material. nice Course, even tough the Speaker speaks a bit slow and some explanations would have been much quicker to understand by Videos instead of verbal/textual explanations..
By Dr. U S B•
Jun 12, 2020
By Jefry X M Q•
Sep 17, 2020
Thank you very much for giving me the opportunity to take this course the visual perception and brain. I learned a lot about the subject, i hope you continue doing more courses like this.
By 梁楠•
Sep 9, 2016
Very helpful in understanding the difference between visual perception and real physical world. This also shed light onto how the brain works during our decision-making process.
By Elena T•
Jul 16, 2016
Very interesting course! I also liked to listen to the lecturer, his voice and manner of speaking makes learning easy and pleasant. Thank you so much!
By Deleted A•
Jul 9, 2016
Amazing Course Structure. I completely lost track of the fact that I am, originally a Mathematics Student!