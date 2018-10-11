By 戴詩芸•
Oct 11, 2018
老師講的很易懂，提供了很多不同的思考方向
By Silver C•
Dec 12, 2017
老师讲得很有启发性，谢谢苑老师。
By 郭永利•
Sep 5, 2016
通俗易懂，充满趣味性。
By 賀維格•
May 2, 2019
沒有基礎的同學有點辛苦，不過很有趣
By Cynthia Y•
Jan 1, 2018
非常受启发的一门课，苑老师的讲解深入浅出，关键点清晰明了，对希腊哲学这一块了解更多了！感谢！
By viliashen•
Aug 14, 2019
非常喜欢以及非常有实用性的一门课程。
By 許珮妍•
Jun 14, 2017
教授的課簡明易懂
By Lucien•
Oct 12, 2016
苑教授真的讲得很好啊，特别是对我这种对历史脉络不清楚的人来说简直是福音啊！
By Shen L•
Apr 21, 2022
Suprised the professor gives the course with an easier way to understand. I thought the philosophy is one of the most difficult courses to study. Because the professor uses lively and actively language that makes this course is more attractive and understandable. Over all, it is a great opportunity to learning this course and we have a great professor to teach this course. I love it!
By Hao S•
May 24, 2020
This is a great course. The professor applies the Greek philosophical thinking all through his teaching, and makes those great philosophers and their thoughts from over 2,000 years ago so relevant to us today. I have enjoyed the course and would highly recommend it to anyone who seeks knowledge and truth.
By 卓玛多杰•
Dec 10, 2021
Great course to introduce the ancient Greek philosophy! Respected professor 苑举正. I recently have known that professor had a channel in Bilibili and welcome more people to watch his video and subscribe his channel.
By 陳欣昀•
Sep 29, 2020
選這門課可以讓對希臘哲學有興趣的人受益良多，老師講課會運用例子輔助論點，所以不會顯得艱澀。課後作業也能很好的引發思考，很讚！
By ZonaLing T•
May 11, 2020
哲學雖說是很玄的知識，有時候又會讓人讀起來覺得特別矛盾，但苑教授將課程內容以說故事的方式，解釋得容易理解，幫助學生快速吸收。
By 黄粱一渡喜迁莺•
Oct 5, 2016
通过对本课程的学习，受益匪浅，衷心感谢苑举正教授，也特别感谢课程团队的各位老师。祝大家工作顺利，治业有成。
By Haoran Y•
Feb 19, 2021
苑教授的对古希哲的解释清晰、明了，见解也很独到。我深受启发，十分感谢苑教授的教导。
By Víctor T•
Aug 31, 2019
quality course by excellent professor
By Shem•
May 7, 2020
感謝苑教授。在臺大公開課學過苑教授開過的三門課，西洋哲學史，d
By 林柏勳•
Apr 5, 2022
對我日常生活的思想帶來顯著的影響，非常有意思的一門課
By 許翔雁•
Oct 13, 2019
透過作業可以進行更深入的思考，有助於邏輯推理及論證
By 林世峰•
May 17, 2021
引導學習者活用哲學的教學願景，值得讚賞 !
By 吳恆佑•
Aug 20, 2019
Easy to learn
By Sivan B•
Apr 11, 2021
老師的課程讓我受益匪淺。
By 許淵明•
May 5, 2022
完整簡介希臘哲學思維
By 沈佳漢•
Nov 17, 2019
老師講得很好 很生動