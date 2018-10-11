Chevron Left
Back to 活用希臘哲學 (Understanding the Greek Philosophy)

Learner Reviews & Feedback for 活用希臘哲學 (Understanding the Greek Philosophy) by National Taiwan University

4.9
stars
202 ratings
31 reviews

About the Course

本課程之教學內容以希臘哲學之發展為主，並輔以哲學對人生意義之說明。希臘哲學是西洋哲學的骨幹，呈現西方人思維的核心理念，不但足以解釋今日之西方世界，甚至可以說明全世界的發展趨勢。本課程以希臘哲學為教學之主幹，分為先蘇哲學、詭辯學派、蘇格拉底、柏拉圖、亞理斯多德五個階段。教學的方式以強調他們之間的不同與相同的部分。課程將以演講的方式進行，揉合日常經驗作說明，並不時地會以整體的角度回頭看希臘哲學在今日哲學與社會所扮演的角色。...
Filter by:

1 - 25 of 30 Reviews for 活用希臘哲學 (Understanding the Greek Philosophy)

By 戴詩芸

Oct 11, 2018

老師講的很易懂，提供了很多不同的思考方向

By Silver C

Dec 12, 2017

老师讲得很有启发性，谢谢苑老师。

By 郭永利

Sep 5, 2016

通俗易懂，充满趣味性。

By 賀維格

May 2, 2019

沒有基礎的同學有點辛苦，不過很有趣

By Cynthia Y

Jan 1, 2018

非常受启发的一门课，苑老师的讲解深入浅出，关键点清晰明了，对希腊哲学这一块了解更多了！感谢！

By viliashen

Aug 14, 2019

非常喜欢以及非常有实用性的一门课程。

By 許珮妍

Jun 14, 2017

教授的課簡明易懂

By Lucien

Oct 12, 2016

苑教授真的讲得很好啊，特别是对我这种对历史脉络不清楚的人来说简直是福音啊！

By Shen L

Apr 21, 2022

Suprised the professor gives the course with an easier way to understand. I thought the philosophy is one of the most difficult courses to study. Because the professor uses lively and actively language that makes this course is more attractive and understandable. Over all, it is a great opportunity to learning this course and we have a great professor to teach this course. I love it!

By Hao S

May 24, 2020

This is a great course. The professor applies the Greek philosophical thinking all through his teaching, and makes those great philosophers and their thoughts from over 2,000 years ago so relevant to us today. I have enjoyed the course and would highly recommend it to anyone who seeks knowledge and truth.

By 卓玛多杰

Dec 10, 2021

Great course to introduce the ancient Greek philosophy! Respected professor 苑举正. I recently have known that professor had a channel in Bilibili and welcome more people to watch his video and subscribe his channel.

By 陳欣昀

Sep 29, 2020

選這門課可以讓對希臘哲學有興趣的人受益良多，老師講課會運用例子輔助論點，所以不會顯得艱澀。課後作業也能很好的引發思考，很讚！

By ZonaLing T

May 11, 2020

哲學雖說是很玄的知識，有時候又會讓人讀起來覺得特別矛盾，但苑教授將課程內容以說故事的方式，解釋得容易理解，幫助學生快速吸收。

By 黄粱一渡喜迁莺

Oct 5, 2016

通过对本课程的学习，受益匪浅，衷心感谢苑举正教授，也特别感谢课程团队的各位老师。祝大家工作顺利，治业有成。

By Haoran Y

Feb 19, 2021

苑教授的对古希哲的解释清晰、明了，见解也很独到。我深受启发，十分感谢苑教授的教导。

By Víctor T

Aug 31, 2019

quality course by excellent professor

By Shem

May 7, 2020

感謝苑教授。在臺大公開課學過苑教授開過的三門課，西洋哲學史，d

By 林柏勳

Apr 5, 2022

對我日常生活的思想帶來顯著的影響，非常有意思的一門課

By 許翔雁

Oct 13, 2019

透過作業可以進行更深入的思考，有助於邏輯推理及論證

By 林世峰

May 17, 2021

引導學習者活用哲學的教學願景，值得讚賞 !

By 吳恆佑

Aug 20, 2019

Easy to learn

By Sivan B

Apr 11, 2021

老師的課程讓我受益匪淺。

By 許淵明

May 5, 2022

完整簡介希臘哲學思維

By 沈佳漢

Nov 17, 2019

老師講得很好 很生動

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder