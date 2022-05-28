本課程之教學內容以希臘哲學之發展為主，並輔以哲學對人生意義之說明。希臘哲學是西洋哲學的骨幹，呈現西方人思維的核心理念，不但足以解釋今日之西方世界，甚至可以說明全世界的發展趨勢。本課程以希臘哲學為教學之主幹，分為先蘇哲學、詭辯學派、蘇格拉底、柏拉圖、亞理斯多德五個階段。教學的方式以強調他們之間的不同與相同的部分。課程將以演講的方式進行，揉合日常經驗作說明，並不時地會以整體的角度回頭看希臘哲學在今日哲學與社會所扮演的角色。
活用希臘哲學 (Understanding the Greek Philosophy)National Taiwan University
About this Course
Offered by
National Taiwan University
We firmly believe that open access to learning is a powerful socioeconomic equalizer. NTU is especially delighted to join other world-class universities on Coursera and to offer quality university courses to the Chinese-speaking population. We hope to transform the rich rewards of learning from a limited commodity to an experience available to all.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
希臘哲學的意義與價值
a. 希臘哲學與中國哲學之三點不同：(1) 言必及物vs.多言無益(2) 抽象思維vs.實用思維(3) 以思考為主的倫理學vs.以情感為主的倫理學 b. 西洋哲學的起源 c. 哲學就是批判理性主義
先蘇哲學 （一）
a. 西哲第一人：泰利斯 b. 批判老師第一人：阿那克希曼德 c. 回到自然本源：阿那克希曼尼 d. 數字是萬物之本源：畢達哥拉斯
先蘇哲學（二）
a. 唯一不變的就是變動：愛菲斯學派 b. 存在是不變動的：巴門尼德 c. 最符合常識的多元理論 d. 可以極大也可以極小的原子
詭辯學派/從詭辯學派到蘇格拉底
a. 誰說授課不能領錢：詭辯學派 b. 自詡最會講話的人：普達格拉、高爾吉亞 c. 詭辯學派的哲學價值：相對主義 e. 蘇格拉底的生平與人格特質
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
此課程有任何參考書目嗎？
什麼是作業互評？
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.