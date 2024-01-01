Accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), the online Flores Master of Business Administration from LSU Online pushes experienced professionals to become leaders in business. Offered through the E. J. Ourso College of Business, this enterprising track of the Flores MBA Program delivers a comprehensive curriculum that strengthens leadership, management, and critical analysis skills.
Equip yourself with the skills and use data-driven methods to solve problems, reduce costs, increase revenues, streamline processes, and improve decision-making.
Prepare yourself for a wide range of construction management career opportunities with practical applications of analytics and professional skills for senior-level roles.
Build the technical skills needed to design, develop, and effectively lead in the civil engineering industry with experts from LSU.
LSU’s online Master of Science in Leadership & Human Resource Development enables students to become skilled, versatile organizational development professionals. Delivered by one of the country’s leading human resources master’s programs, the MS is designed for people who want to advance their HR career, lead change, and develop people and organizations.
The online Master of Arts in Education with a specialization in Educational Technology degree is designed to prepare leaders and practitioners in cutting-edge areas including technology integration, digital transformation, technology-enabled academic innovation, online education, training, and professional development. These in-demand skills can be applied to many professional settings, including K-12 schools, higher education institutions, businesses, healthcare, the military, and the government.