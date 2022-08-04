Founded in 1985, the MIT Media Lab is one of the world’s leading research and academic organizations. Unconstrained by traditional disciplines, Media Lab designers, engineers, artists, and scientists strive to create technologies and experiences that enable people to understand and transform their lives, communities, and environments. The MIT Media Lab promotes an interdisciplinary research culture that brings together diverse areas of interest and inquiry. At the MIT Media Lab, art, science, design, and technology build and play off one another in an environment designed for collaboration and inspiration.