A Simple Picture Storing App with Java and Android Studio
Learn how to capture images in Android
Learn how to store the image taken in storage
Learn to read the image files from the storage
By the end of this project, we are going to learn to create a simple picture storing Andriod application using java and Android studio. We are going to learn how to capture pictures in android and how to store them in local storage. We will also learn how to read the image files from the storage. The prerequisite of this course is to be familiar with working with the Android studio environment and have basic knowledge of Android programming in java. this project is for those who are looking for a simple practice to elevate their knowledge of Android programming.
Android Intent
Java
Android Development
Xml
Android Studio
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to the project
Creating our Android Studio project
Open the camera and take a picture
Saving the bitmap in the storage
Creating the gallery
