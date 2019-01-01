Add and Modify Records with COBOL
Compile and run a COBOL program in OpenCobolIDE.
Write COBOL code to add a record to a sequential file.
Write COBOL code to update a data value on a record in a sequential file.
Compile and run a COBOL program in OpenCobolIDE.
Write COBOL code to add a record to a sequential file.
Write COBOL code to update a data value on a record in a sequential file.
In this project you will learn to process data records in a sequential file using COBOL. You will code, compile, and run programs that add new records to an existing file and modify individual data values on existing file records. Your hands-on practice will take place in the PC-based OpenCobolIDE application.
OpenCobolIDE
Sequential file
Record processing
coding
COBOL Programming
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Discuss sequential file concepts as you review the data files used in this project by running COBOL programs in OpenCobolIDE.
Write the File-Control section and the FD that provides a file name and file format in a COBOL program that adds a record to a sequential file.
Write the COBOL code to prompt a user for data values and then write those data values to a new record in a sequential file.
Compile a completed COBOL program and run the executable to test the results to confirm that one or more records are added correctly to a sequential file.
Complete and test a COBOL program that prompts a user for a data value for a specific record, locates that record, and then modifies the value.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.