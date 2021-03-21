Advanced SQL Retrieval Queries in SQLiteStudio
Use SQLiteStudio to analyze data, construct queries, and review results.
Apply SQL query-writing techniques to solve complex problems.
Write complex SQL queries.
In this course you will learn to write advanced SQL (Structured Query Language) retrieval queries using SQLiteStudio. Retrieving data from a relational database is one of the primary methods used by application and web developers to display data and populate web pages. Since a database can be made up of a complex combination of relational tables, retrieving that data can be challenging. You can meet those challenges by gaining experience with some of the more advanced SQL coding techniques. Through hands-on practice you will write SQL code to use functions and grouping, sub queries, calculated fields, and conditional expressions. In addition, you will experiment with alternative methods of joining tables for data retrieval. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Database (DBMS)
Problem Solving
Data Analysis
Queries
SQL
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Database Review
Joining Similar Tables
Functions and Grouping
Grouping with WHERE and HAVING
Subqueries
Calculated Fields
CASE Expressions
by SMMar 21, 2021
great course, compact, straight to the point and easy to follow step by step
