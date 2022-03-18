Understanding Basic SQL Syntax
Identify and use correct syntax when writing SQL retrieval queries.
In this project you will learn to identify and use correct syntax when writing SQL retrieval queries. Through hands-on activities in SQLiteStudio, you will gain experience with the SQL syntax used to display specific columns, filter for specific rows, and determine the sequence of those columns and rows in query output. Familiarity with SQL syntax is a marketable skill for both Information Technology professionals and non-IT super users.
Sqlite
Retrieval queries
SQL
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Describe basic SQL syntax rules along with requirements for the names of tables, and the naming and data type requirements for table columns (fields).
Use the SELECT command and FROM clause to control the columns that are displayed and the order in which they display in query output.
Limit the rows retrieved by an SQL query by applying the WHERE clause with one or more conditions.
Use the ORDER BY clause to modify the sort order of the rows returned from an SQL retrieval query.
Code an SQL retrieval query that uses the JOIN command to retrieve data rows from tables that are related via a common column.
