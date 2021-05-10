Advanced TestNG Framework and Integration with Selenium

In this Guided Project, you will:

Executing TestNG test cases using TestNG xml file and controlling order of execution

Parameterizing and Grouping tests

Parallel execution of test cases and Data-Driven testing

TestNG stands for Test Next Generation is a testing framework that provides the developer the ability to write more flexible and powerful tests with help of easy annotations, grouping, sequencing & parametrizing. It can easily be integrated with automation tools like Selenium and is widely used by automation test experts to write functional tests. In this one-hour guided project through hands-on, practical exercises, you will learn advanced concepts like executing test cases using TestNG XML file, grouping test cases, and performing data-driven testing. In this project, you will learn - Executing TestNG test cases using TestNG XML file Order of execution of methods via TestNG annotations Executing test cases of multiple classes via TestNG XML file Executing test cases of all the classes of a package Grouping test cases and executing them via TestNG XML file Parameterizing test methods using @Paramters annotation Parallel execution of test cases on multiple browsers using TestNG Data-Driven testing using Data Provider

Skills you will develop

  • Functional Testing

  • TestNG

  • Automated Testing

  • selenium automation

  • Test Automation

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Executing TestNG testcases using TestNG xml file

  2. Executing methods before and after a test run or a test suite

  3. Executing test cases of multiple classes via TestNG xml file

  4. Executing test cases of all the classes of a package

  5. Grouping test cases and executing them via TestNG xml file

  6. Parameterizing test methods using @Paramters annotation

  7. Parallel execution of test cases on multiple browsers using TestNG

  8. Data-Driven testing using @DataProvider

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

TOP REVIEWS FROM ADVANCED TESTNG FRAMEWORK AND INTEGRATION WITH SELENIUM

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

