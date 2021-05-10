Advanced TestNG Framework and Integration with Selenium
Executing TestNG test cases using TestNG xml file and controlling order of execution
Parameterizing and Grouping tests
Parallel execution of test cases and Data-Driven testing
TestNG stands for Test Next Generation is a testing framework that provides the developer the ability to write more flexible and powerful tests with help of easy annotations, grouping, sequencing & parametrizing. It can easily be integrated with automation tools like Selenium and is widely used by automation test experts to write functional tests. In this one-hour guided project through hands-on, practical exercises, you will learn advanced concepts like executing test cases using TestNG XML file, grouping test cases, and performing data-driven testing. In this project, you will learn - Executing TestNG test cases using TestNG XML file Order of execution of methods via TestNG annotations Executing test cases of multiple classes via TestNG XML file Executing test cases of all the classes of a package Grouping test cases and executing them via TestNG XML file Parameterizing test methods using @Paramters annotation Parallel execution of test cases on multiple browsers using TestNG Data-Driven testing using Data Provider
Functional Testing
TestNG
Automated Testing
selenium automation
Test Automation
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Executing TestNG testcases using TestNG xml file
Executing methods before and after a test run or a test suite
Executing test cases of multiple classes via TestNG xml file
Executing test cases of all the classes of a package
Grouping test cases and executing them via TestNG xml file
Parameterizing test methods using @Paramters annotation
Parallel execution of test cases on multiple browsers using TestNG
Data-Driven testing using @DataProvider
by JSJul 10, 2021
everything explained very well easy to understand the function
by NFMay 10, 2021
Love it! I am now able to use TestNG in my tests! Thanks for sharing this
