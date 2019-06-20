Agent-based Generative Art | NetLogo
Program the movements and behaviors of digital agents.
Create a resourceful "Dashboard" for the generation of art pieces.
Share and present your Generative Art pieces in an online digital gallery.
"Generative art refers to any art practice where the artist creates a process, such as a computer program, which is then set into motion with some degree of autonomy contributing to or resulting in a completed work of art." - Wikipedia In this guided project you will develop an agent-based computer program capable of generating visual art pieces. By doing so you will be introduced to the basics of ABM and NetLogo. Furthermore, at the end of this journey you will be able to share such pieces with the world.
Design
Computer Programming
Art
ABM
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
What is Generative Art?
Spirals
Orienting
Position, Thickness, and Color
Layers
Routines
Online Gallery
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
