Analyze Sales Data with LibreOffice Base Queries
Describe the contents and organization of a typical sales-related database.
Use the LibreOffice Base Query Design tool to write multiple-table queries.
Retrieve and prepare data for sales analysis.
By the end of this project, you will have developed LibreOffice Base queries that provide data for use in sales analysis. An organization that sells products or services finds it useful to know which products are selling, whether they are priced appropriately, and which customers are purchasing them. Providing that kind of data gives the organization better targets for fine tuning its product mix and customer base.
Sales Data
Data Retrieval
Relational tables
Data Analysis
LibreOffice Base Query Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Review the Sales database tables to become familiar with their contents while you explore the LibreOffice Base user interface.
Generate a LibreOffice Base query that calculates the amount ordered by each customer and sorts the list in order from highest to lowest order/sales amount.
Generate a LibreOffice Base query that compares a customer's sales amounts to determine the effect of a product's price increase.
Generate LibreOffice Base queries that calculate for each customer the number of times each product has been ordered and the total quantity ordered of each product.
Generate LibreOffice Base queries to summarize first- and second-quarter sales by product, and then use a third query to compare quarterly sales.
