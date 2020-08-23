Analyzing Video with OpenCV and NumPy
55 ratings
2,629 already enrolled
By the end of this course, you will be able to open video files, access the contents frame-by-frame and modify them at the pixel level.
55 ratings
2,629 already enrolled
By the end of this course, you will be able to open video files, access the contents frame-by-frame and modify them at the pixel level.
In this one hour long project-based course, you will learn the basics of reading, analyzing and writing video using Python, NumPy and OpenCV. We will be working with a short documentary film which is in the public domain, so we are free to download and manipulate it. We will read in the video data frame-by-frame, examine the contents and modify them from Python. By the end of this project, you will have analyzed a video at the pixel level, modified its contents and created a new video file Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Opencv
Python Programming
Numpy
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Read a video file frame-by-frame
Analyze video frame pixels using NumPy
Modify video frames using NumPy
Modify video frames using OpenCV
Generate a new video file
Create a collage of images from a movie
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by DSAug 23, 2020
Good for developing an interest in the field and to understand the basics.
by PPApr 27, 2021
Well explained and easy to follow every step, Thanks :)
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.