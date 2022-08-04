AngularJS for Beginners: Getting Started

Offered By
In this Guided Project, you will:
1.5 hours
Beginner
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

AngularJS for Beginners: Getting Started is for those interested in learning the basics of AngularJS. In this project-based course, you will learn how to use AngularJS in a development environment, identify how components are used in a workflow, and create code that illustrates directives, modules, controllers, and filters. To achieve this, we will work through five tasks and two optional practice exercises that cover these objectives. This project is exciting because you not only learn the basics of AngularJS, but you also get to create code samples to use for future reference. For the best experience with this Guided Project, you should already have a basic knowledge of HTML, JavaScript, and CSS.

Skills you will develop

  • HTML5

  • Web Development

  • javascript syntax

  • JavaScript

  • Angularjs

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder