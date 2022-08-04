AngularJS for Beginners: Getting Started is for those interested in learning the basics of AngularJS. In this project-based course, you will learn how to use AngularJS in a development environment, identify how components are used in a workflow, and create code that illustrates directives, modules, controllers, and filters. To achieve this, we will work through five tasks and two optional practice exercises that cover these objectives. This project is exciting because you not only learn the basics of AngularJS, but you also get to create code samples to use for future reference. For the best experience with this Guided Project, you should already have a basic knowledge of HTML, JavaScript, and CSS.
HTML5
Web Development
javascript syntax
JavaScript
Angularjs
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step