Ansible for DevOps: Write your first Playbook
Understand core Ansible concepts
Write an Ansible Playbook using the concepts
In this course, we are going to focus on the following learning objectives: - Understand core Ansible concepts - Write an Ansible Playbook using the concepts By the end of this course, you will have a solid grasp constructing Ansible Playbooks. You will be ready to work with Ansible in your own environments from the ground up. In this 1-hour long project-based course on Ansible for DevOps: Write your first Playbook, you will work with some of the core concepts of Ansible. We will be setting up servers which will act as one control machine and multiple host machines. We will then configure Ansible on our clean Ubuntu server. We will learn the core concepts that make up a Playbook including Plays, Tasks, Modules, Notify Handlers and Var injection. You will get to write your own Playbook which will use the learned concepts. We will learn how to make changes in our Playbooks and see how that affects our host machines. By the end of this course you will be comfortable going forward building your own Ansible files, and accessing the documentation yourself. Please note this course requires you to have a credit card to be able to set up your own Linode account if you don’t already have one.
Devops
Configuration Management
Ansible Modules
Playbooks
Ansible
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
What is Ansible?
Playbooks, Plays, Tasks and Modules
Install Ansible on control machine, and launch multiple host machines to target
Add our host machines to hosts/inventory file and set up SSH keys
Writing Our first Playbook - Part 1
Writing Our first Playbook - Part 2
