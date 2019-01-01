API Testing with Karate Framework
Learn API testing basics and Karate framework
Learn sending GET, POST, PUT, PATCH and DELETE requests via the Karate framework
Learn applying assertions to write effective test scenarios via the Karate framework
Karate is an open-source framework for API Test automation that uses BDD style syntax, has a rich assertion library, built-in HTML reports. In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn -- 1. API testing basics and Karate framework 2. Sending GET, POST, PUT, PATCH and DELETE requests via Karate framework 3. Add assertions to write effective test scenarios via the Karate framework
API Automation Testing
Api Testing
Test Automation
Karate Framework
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to API Testing and Karate Framework
Write a test scenario to send a GET request via Karate framework
Adding assertions to test scenarios
Adding fuzzy assertions
Write a test scenario to send GET request with query parameters
Write a test scenario to send a POST request
Write a test scenario to send a POST request where request payload is in JSON file
Write a test scenario to send a PUT request
Write a test scenario to send a PATCH request
Write a test scenario to send a DELETE request
