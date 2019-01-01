Agile Project: App Development Acceptance Criteria inClickUp
By the end of this guided project, you will be fluent in creating acceptance criteria for mobile app features and tasks. You will utilise wireframe porotype segments in an agile project environment based on the customer journey with the products. This will enable you to identify and classify the required test cases for each functionality prior to development. Furthermore, it will help bring consensus between the client, the developing company and the software developers leading to measurable and successful implementation of the app functionality and features This is essential for generating positive results for your product development. Furthermore, this guided project is designed to engage and harness your visionary and exploratory abilities. You will use proven models in Agile Project Management with ClickUp to shape the development roadmap of products and services.
Product Development
Software Testing
Agile Management
app development
Business Products Creation
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Starting with ClickUp and exploring its features
Importing input data and customising the project environment
Creating Acceptance Criteria for proposed app components part 1
Creating Acceptance Criteria for proposed app components part 2
Creating Acceptance Criteria for proposed app components part 3
Creating Acceptance Criteria for proposed app components part 4
Creating Acceptance Criteria for proposed app components part 5
