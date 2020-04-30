Chevron Left
Image Denoising Using AutoEncoders in Keras and Python by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
264 ratings
42 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will be able to: - Understand the theory and intuition behind Autoencoders - Import Key libraries, dataset and visualize images - Perform image normalization, pre-processing, and add random noise to images - Build an Autoencoder using Keras with Tensorflow 2.0 as a backend - Compile and fit Autoencoder model to training data - Assess the performance of trained Autoencoder using various KPIs Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

AM

Jul 21, 2020

My Cloud access was denied after a certain time.. I had to do the coding all over again in my notebook. Rest was good.

SK

Jul 10, 2020

Clear explanation of auto encoders. This guided project was just right to get a good understanding of the topic

