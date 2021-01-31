Automating Sales Tasks with Zapier
This project gives you easy access to time-saving tools used by entrepreneurs, business administrators, and department leaders. We’ll learn about how to use a tool called Zapier to automate a common business activity, responding to a new subscription on a website, and sharing the information with other departments. By the end of this project, you can use Zapier to automate a variety of tasks that will reduce errors and save you time. Saving you time at work will free up your time to devote to other interests. If you’re already using Zapier you may find new apps to connect and tasks to automate. If you’re struggling, you’ll see solutions and tips that can make things easier. If you want more time in your life this project will help serve as your guide. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Having a background in basic business operations, Google Suite applications, and Trello.
managing a sales process
interdepartmental communications
Automating Sales Tasks
Connecting online platforms
Operations Management
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Register for Your Free Zapier account
Create a Zap with Google Forms
Create a Zap with Trello
Create a Zap to Update Financial Records
Create a Zap to Automatically Send a Welcome Email
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
