Basic Sentiment Analysis with TensorFlow
Create, train, and evaluate a neural network in TensorFlow
Solve sentiment analysis and text classification problems with neural networks
Welcome to this project-based course on Basic Sentiment Analysis with TensorFlow. In this project, you will learn the basics of using Keras with TensorFlow as its backend and you will learn to use it to solve a basic sentiment analysis problem. By the end of this 2-hour long project, you will have created, trained, and evaluated a Neural Network model that, after the training, will be able to predict movie reviews as either positive or negative reviews - classifying the sentiment of the review text. Notes: - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Deep Learning
Artificial Neural Network
Machine Learning
Document Classification
Tensorflow
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Pre-process the examples and labels
Understand word embedding
Create a neural network model
Train the model to fit the data set
Evaluate the model
by ATJun 1, 2020
Fantastic! This got me really excited to get into a deeper understanding of TensorFlow and neural networks and overall ML
by SGSep 8, 2020
Instructor did really great job to explain the conepts. You need a little bit programming knowledge as a pre-requisite
by MIOct 4, 2020
It was nicely instructed and thoroughly explained. I enjoyed it very much.
by UKAug 14, 2020
fantastic basic tutorial to begin sentiment analysis
