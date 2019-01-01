Book Vacation with Power Automate Multilevel Approval Flow

Offered By
In this Guided Project, you will:

Create a SharePoint site and list

Create a Power Automate flow

Modify the Power Automate flow to suit your needs

1 hour 30 minutes
Beginner
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

Whether you work in a small or large company, automation of booking vacation days by creating an approval process is a good idea to save time. This project can help you reduce correspondence by e-mail with your supervisors to just a few clicks. When employees want to book a vacation, they will create a request on SharePoint and their supervisors can approve it with one click. In this beginner-level guided project "Book Vacation with Power Automate Multilevel Approval Flow", we will create a SharePoint site and a SharePoint list that will contain data about vacation requests, and we will create an automated flow using the approval actions. So, when an employee wants to book a vacation, they create a request on the SharePoint list and the flow that starts up the approval process gets triggered. When the supervisor approves or rejects the request, the employee receives an email with that information. The requirement for this project is having a Microsoft developer program account, but don’t worry, you will be given instructions on how to get it right here. If you are ready to make your and your colleagues’ lives easier by starting to automate manual, time-consuming processes, then this project is for you! Let's get started!

Skills you will develop

  • Power Automate

  • SharePoint

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Create a SharePoint Site

  2. Construct a SharePoint List

  3. Create an Automated flow for automated approval process

  4. Power Automate flow basics quiz

  5. Set up and run an additional automated flow

  6. Create and test an upgraded approval flow

  7. Create an automated flow

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder