GG
Apr 19, 2021
Great Course. I love the way it is designed, delivered. I learned a lot. The most imporatnt part is that I enjoy every bit of the session and completed everything less than a week. :)
TT
Apr 19, 2021
Amazing Course... highly recommended to all learners who wanted to build a career in AWS cloud
By FOO W C•
Jul 19, 2021
Overall is fine. There should be some pre-requisite mentioned and the overall content of the project should be documented in PDF so that we can refer it offline.
By Surendra P•
May 16, 2021
The demo screens don't match the current AWS screens. I guess this project was created with the old AWS Org layout
By Greeshma•
Apr 20, 2021
Great Course. I love the way it is designed, delivered. I learned a lot. The most imporatnt part is that I enjoy every bit of the session and completed everything less than a week. :)
By Tina•
Apr 20, 2021
Amazing Course... highly recommended to all learners who wanted to build a career in AWS cloud
By Femin•
Apr 20, 2021
Very nice course... the concepts are well explained in a simple way and easy to understand
By Jose•
Apr 20, 2021
explanation of contents are pretty clear.. good work
By Ramazan T•
Mar 4, 2021
Thank you so much for the course.
By Tânia G M•
Nov 13, 2021
Very useful and objective
By Pris A•
Nov 26, 2021
I'm satisfied
By Gabriel M•
May 26, 2022
Fabuloso
By Akbar H K•
Dec 23, 2021
thanks
By RICHA S•
Sep 27, 2021
.
By Patricio A•
Apr 20, 2022
Quiero agradecer a Coursera por el curso de Capacitación del entorno AWS , considero que toca temas muy importantes e innovadores, las herramientas de la nube son muy importantes pero si se las ve desde la perspectiva de la organizacion y negocios lo son aun mas.
By Alfredo C•
Oct 21, 2021
curso semplice pero con informationes util para usar AWS
By Muhammad A•
Apr 8, 2021
Really Good course for me & everyone