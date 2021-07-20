Chevron Left
In this 2-hours long project-based course, you will learn how to: • Create 'AWS Organization' • Add members to 'Organization' • Attach 'Service Control Policy' to member accounts • Enable 'Cloud Trail' for your Organization. This course is an apt learning platform for people who wanted to build their business in AWS Cloud. If you want to manage your business architecture which is deployed in AWS cloud, you must be familiar with 'AWS Organization'. With this powerful tool, you can manage multiple AWS Accounts in a much easier way. This course will be a best learning experience for AWS Solution Architect Associate who are looking for a real-world working experience that would be helpful to gain confidence to appear for Solution Architect Role interviews. It is also helpful for people who are looking to clear AWS solution architect associate certification exam with real time experience....

GG

Apr 19, 2021

Great Course. I love the way it is designed, delivered. I learned a lot. The most imporatnt part is that I enjoy every bit of the session and completed everything less than a week. :)

TT

Apr 19, 2021

Amazing Course... highly recommended to all learners who wanted to build a career in AWS cloud

By FOO W C

Jul 19, 2021

Overall is fine. There should be some pre-requisite mentioned and the overall content of the project should be documented in PDF so that we can refer it offline.

By Surendra P

May 16, 2021

The demo screens don't match the current AWS screens. I guess this project was created with the old AWS Org layout

By Greeshma

Apr 20, 2021

Great Course. I love the way it is designed, delivered. I learned a lot. The most imporatnt part is that I enjoy every bit of the session and completed everything less than a week. :)

By Tina

Apr 20, 2021

Amazing Course... highly recommended to all learners who wanted to build a career in AWS cloud

By Femin

Apr 20, 2021

Very nice course... the concepts are well explained in a simple way and easy to understand

By Jose

Apr 20, 2021

explanation of contents are pretty clear.. good work

By Ramazan T

Mar 4, 2021

Thank you so much for the course.

By Tânia G M

Nov 13, 2021

V​ery useful and objective

By Pris A

Nov 26, 2021

I'm satisfied

By Gabriel M

May 26, 2022

Fabuloso

By Akbar H K

Dec 23, 2021

thanks

By RICHA S

Sep 27, 2021

.

By Patricio A

Apr 20, 2022

Quiero agradecer a Coursera por el curso de Capacitación del entorno AWS , considero que toca temas muy importantes e innovadores, las herramientas de la nube son muy importantes pero si se las ve desde la perspectiva de la organizacion y negocios lo son aun mas.

By Alfredo C

Oct 21, 2021

curso semplice pero con informationes util para usar AWS

By Muhammad A

Apr 8, 2021

Really Good course for me & everyone

