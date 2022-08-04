Build an Income Statement Dashboard in Power BI
Visualize the income statement using cards, table and column charts
Transform & clean data in the Power Query editor
In this 1.5 hours long project, we will be creating an income statement dashboard filled with relevant charts and data. Power BI dashboards are an amazing way to visualize data and make them interactive. We will begin this guided project by importing the data and transforming it in the Power Query editor. We will then visualize the Income Statement using a table, visualize total revenue, operating income and net income using cards and in the final task visualize the year on year growth using clustered column charts. This project is for anyone who is interested in Power BI and data visualization and specially for those who work in accounts and finance departments. By the end of this course, you will be confident in creating financial statement dashboards with many different kinds of visualizations.
Balance Sheet
Financial Statement
Interactive Data Visualization
power bi
Income Statement
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Import data into power BI
Transform data & build an income statement
OPTIONAL: Build a Microsoft (MSFT) Quarterly Income statement
Create dashboard & select backgrounds
Visualize using cards
Visualize using charts
OPTIONAL: Build a Microsoft (MSFT) Balance Sheet in Power BI
