صمم موقعك الشخصي وتعلم برمجة المواقع من خلال التطبيق العملي
تعلم كيفية تصميم موقعك الشخصي
تعلم كيفية نشر موقعك بشكل مجاني على شبكة الانترنت
تعرف على لغة تصميم المواقع ولغة تنسيق المواقع
في هذه الدورة التدريبية القائمة على المشروع والتي تستغرق ساعة واحدة، ستقوم بتصميم موقعك الشخصي ونشره على شبكة الانترنت وذلك من خلال تعلم تلغة صميم المواقع اتش تي ام إل (لغة ترميز النص التشعبي) ولغة سي إس إس (صفحات الأنماط الانسيابية أو المتتالية)، ستتعرف على كيفية استخدام محرر النصوص لتصميم موقعك وكيفية ربط ملف التنسيق بملف المحتوى، كما ستتعلم كيفية عرض المحتوى أثناء تصميمه على المتصفح. بعد الانتهاء من تصميم موقعك ستتعلم كيفية نشر موقعك والحصول على رابط خاص بك يمكنك وضعه في حساباتك على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي وعلى لينكد ان ليتمكن الجميع من رؤيته والدخول إليه. هذه الدورة للمبتدئين تماماً في مجال تصميم المواقع، لا حاجة لأي خبرات سابقة حيث سنقوم بجميع الخطوات من الصفر معاً.
Web Development
Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
Html
Html And Css
تصميم المواقع
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
التعرف على لغة HTML، وما هي عناصرها الأساسية، والتعرف على أنواع الوسوم.
التعرف على الوسوم الأساسية في html وسوم العناصر الوصفية.
قم بكتابة محتوى صفحة الويب الخاصة بك.
تعرف على وسوم التنسيق.
تعرف على كيفية إضافة الجداول والقوائم لصفحة الويب الخاصة بك.
تعرف على كيفية إضافة الصور والروابط لصفحة الويب الخاصة بك.
تعرف على أساسيات لغة CSS
قم بتنسيق صفحة سيرتك الذاتية
قم بتصميم الصفحة الرئيسية لموقعك الشخصي
تعرف على كيفية نشر موقعك الشخصي على شبكة الانترنت
