Building a Hiring Plan by Analyzing Past Data in Sheets
31 ratings
1,657 already enrolled
Learn how to prepare data to be analyzed.
Use the data to build a hiring plan
By the end of this project, you will understand how HR analytics are used to perform several analyses such as analyze total headcount to be hired, consolidate the position details, provide insights that would help the Talent Acquisition Manager to arrive at the sourcing strategy, set the selection process and the assessment guidelines. All these analyses will help create an annual hiring plan for an organization. All these steps in the project are performed by individuals of the Human Resources team.
Human Resources (HR)
analysis
Hiring
Prepare data for an annual Hiring Plan.
Analyze the different fields to finalize the Wage Budget requirements.
Create a talent sourcing strategy for the hiring plan.
Analyze the job specifications for all (New and Superannuated) positions to be filled in the financial year.
Analyze the date of hire field to calculate the quarterly hiring of employees for the Middle level positions.
by SAOct 3, 2020
very important and practical with practice Sheets.
