By Марта В•
Feb 25, 2021
The course describes basic functions for SpreadSheets which are very useful and you can use them in your everyday life later. I would recommend this course, its very easy and understandable.
By Tanaya K•
Dec 5, 2020
Very basic course on excel functions, charts and graphs, explained very well by the instructor. Rhyme tool used for cloud work space is lagging too much.
By Pradeep J•
Jul 7, 2021
Awesome course for beginners. Would love to enroll in more advance guided projects taught by the same instructor.
By khimy p•
Nov 29, 2021
I enjoy the short course. It helps me to freshen up my mind in different parts of spreadsheet. Thank you. :)
By Parmeet K•
Dec 20, 2021
Everything explained in a simple layman language and at a not-so-quick pace which lets us to learn easily.
By Célia D•
Apr 12, 2021
It's a well conceived crash course, particularly helpful for people who used to dread all things Excel.
By Riya R•
May 18, 2022
.There were lot of things to learn. it really helped me gain more skills n ideas Happy Learning
By Chimaraoke C•
Feb 12, 2022
Great course for beginners. Also good as a refresher course. Fantastic instructor.
By Antowan•
Oct 22, 2021
The teacher is very informed and provides an excellent introduction to the Topic
By Lisa S•
Dec 16, 2021
This course was a very good beginner course on using Google sheets.
By Sneha G•
Jan 12, 2022
Really a good guided project to brush up our spreadsheet skills!
By SHAHEER K•
Dec 6, 2021
it is very helpful learned alot by this instructor was far good
By Janeen R•
Aug 9, 2021
Very beneificla for getting me started in business analysis!
By Ch Q R•
Nov 23, 2021
Excellent on hand guide provided by the course instructor
By Naomi C R L•
Nov 4, 2020
teaches the basics, this is very helpful for beginners
By Muhammad M A•
Jan 22, 2022
absoulutely amazing. Learned new MS excel Skills
By Anthony M•
May 25, 2022
Thank you for the chance to learn spreadsheet.
By pritee k•
May 21, 2021
That's an excellent project course enjoyed it.
By Madhav S•
Aug 26, 2021
Excellent basic course for business analyst
By Jennifer C•
Sep 30, 2020
Simple and informative, easy to digest.
By Kaustubh S•
Oct 28, 2021
Nice Understanding about spreadsheet.
By Aadrika S•
Aug 16, 2021
Well explained hence easy to follow.
By Narayanan•
Jul 27, 2021
Helpful. Clear instruction. Thanks
By AISWARYA M•
Jun 3, 2021
Happy to learn a new skill !!! :)
By NIKHIL S•
Apr 27, 2022
Amazing learning with own pace.