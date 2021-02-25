Chevron Left
Introduction to Business Analysis Using Spreadsheets: Basics by Coursera Project Network

4.3
stars
388 ratings
71 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour 30-mins long project-based course, you will learn the responsibilities of a Business Analyst such as Learn the basic concepts of data analysis and descriptive statistics. Learn how to manipulate, analyze, and visualize data in Google Sheets using functions, aggregation functions, and logical aggregation functions. and present data using different types of charts. This course works best for learners who wish to learn about Business Analysis and wish to learn about the role of a Business Analyst. Note: This project works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

MV

Feb 24, 2021

The course describes basic functions for SpreadSheets which are very useful and you can use them in your everyday life later. I would recommend this course, its very easy and understandable.

TK

Dec 4, 2020

Very basic course on excel functions, charts and graphs, explained very well by the instructor. Rhyme tool used for cloud work space is lagging too much.

By Pradeep J

Jul 7, 2021

Awesome course for beginners. Would love to enroll in more advance guided projects taught by the same instructor.

By khimy p

Nov 29, 2021

I enjoy the short course. It helps me to freshen up my mind in different parts of spreadsheet. Thank you. :)

By Parmeet K

Dec 20, 2021

Everything explained in a simple layman language and at a not-so-quick pace which lets us to learn easily.

By Célia D

Apr 12, 2021

It's a well conceived crash course, particularly helpful for people who used to dread all things Excel.

By Riya R

May 18, 2022

.There were lot of things to learn. it really helped me gain more skills n ideas Happy Learning

By Chimaraoke C

Feb 12, 2022

Great course for beginners. Also good as a refresher course. Fantastic instructor.

By Antowan

Oct 22, 2021

The teacher is very informed and provides an excellent introduction to the Topic

By Lisa S

Dec 16, 2021

This course was a very good beginner course on using Google sheets.

By Sneha G

Jan 12, 2022

Really a good guided project to brush up our spreadsheet skills!

By SHAHEER K

Dec 6, 2021

it is very helpful learned alot by this instructor was far good

By Janeen R

Aug 9, 2021

Very beneificla for getting me started in business analysis!

By Ch Q R

Nov 23, 2021

E​xcellent on hand guide provided by the course instructor

By Naomi C R L

Nov 4, 2020

teaches the basics, this is very helpful for beginners

By Muhammad M A

Jan 22, 2022

absoulutely amazing. Learned new MS excel Skills

By Anthony M

May 25, 2022

Thank you for the chance to learn spreadsheet.

By pritee k

May 21, 2021

That's an excellent project course enjoyed it.

By Madhav S

Aug 26, 2021

Excellent basic course for business analyst

By Jennifer C

Sep 30, 2020

Simple and informative, easy to digest.

By Kaustubh S

Oct 28, 2021

Nice Understanding about spreadsheet.

By Aadrika S

Aug 16, 2021

Well explained hence easy to follow.

By Narayanan

Jul 27, 2021

Helpful. Clear instruction. Thanks

By AISWARYA M

Jun 3, 2021

Happy to learn a new skill !!! :)

By NIKHIL S

Apr 27, 2022

Amazing learning with own pace.

