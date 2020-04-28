NB
May 20, 2020
It would be better if there was no time limit to the project on VM as the VM was too slow.Rest the instructor was awesome ,content was perfect and whatever he taught was very well understood.
TS
Apr 17, 2020
Thanks a lot, It was a short, quick and very useful project learning experience. Hope you will provide more geospatial data analysis projects in future soon.
By Umar H•
Apr 28, 2020
Course is amazing in terms of content, professor's instructions, and exercises. However, the tool used in this course is quite slow and actually messed up my most of time. I would advice students to use their own python notebooks on their computers for this exercise. I wish I knew it in advance so I might not have saved a lot of time.
By Mayank S•
Apr 26, 2020
Great Project.
Learnt new applications of clustering algorithm.
Thanks sir.
By Pujith S K K•
Apr 7, 2020
It is ok to try this as it is just for 2 hours and you will get hands-on experience working with Python libraries.
By Anisom C•
Jun 7, 2020
This guided project is very much promising from each and every aspect. This project does not only provides a better understanding of Python, but it also provides an ample amount of knowledge of Data processing and Machine Learning.
By NEHA S B•
May 21, 2020
By Tayyabali S•
Apr 18, 2020
By SOURAV D•
Jun 13, 2020
Nice hands-on course to get introduced with the some popular clustering approaches like k-means, DBSCAN, HDBSCAN etc.
By ANKIT B S•
Jun 17, 2020
It was really interesting. I was able to use this guidance in one of my college projects simultaneously. Thank you.
By KUBİLAY S•
Oct 4, 2020
Thanks for the course, it was a very relevant and meaningful training. I learned a lot. I thank the Coursera team.
By arpit m•
Aug 29, 2020
Very Insightful Project. I really liked it!!! Thumbs up to the developer. Thank you so much!!
By Chaitanya S•
Jun 25, 2020
The cloud Desktop Rhyme was slowing down. But the project content and instructor were superb.
By Ramya G R•
Jun 8, 2020
I really enjoyed working with this project. Thank you so much for the valuable teaching.
By ACEBEDO, A M (•
May 8, 2020
A most practical, hands-on approach to handling location intelligent data using Python!
By Abhishek P G•
Jun 18, 2020
I am grateful to have the chance to participate in an online course like this!
By Sebastian J•
Apr 23, 2020
Awesome course only for those who at least a base on clustering.
By Atharva M C•
Apr 25, 2020
Excellent course for starting working with geolocation data.
By LATHA S K•
Apr 30, 2020
Good project which is based on python and interesting.
By Carlos F d S A•
Jul 4, 2020
Very good approaches ! Congratulations !
By Tejas•
Jun 15, 2020
Nice hands on project experience
By Ashwin P•
Apr 23, 2020
Excellent Course on Geolocation
By Prince R•
Jun 7, 2020
Thank you for your hard work.
By Smriti T•
May 22, 2020
good explanations !
By Gangone R•
Jul 3, 2020
very useful course
By AISHWARYA V•
Jun 4, 2020
good experience
By Vishal Y•
Jun 3, 2020
Good project