Commencer avec Facebook Analytics
Montrer le gestionnaire d'événements
Présenter le gestionnaire de publicités
Étudier la suite commerciale de Facebook
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Montrer le gestionnaire d'événements
Présenter le gestionnaire de publicités
Étudier la suite commerciale de Facebook
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Dans ce projet guidé d'une heure, vous allez comprendre Facebook Analytics, analyser la suppression de cet outil, étudier la suite commerciale de Facebook, présenter le gestionnaire de publicités et enfin montrer le gestionnaire d'événements. À la fin de ce projet, vous aurez appris à travailler avec l'outil d'analyse Facebook.
La connaissance de Facebook est utile mais pas obligatoire
Marketing
Social Media
Business
E-Commerce
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Définir et comprendre Facebook Analytics
Analyser la suppression de Facebook Analytics
Étudier la suite commerciale de Facebook
Présenter le gestionnaire de publicités
Montrer le gestionnaire d'événements
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.