Enhancing Communication with Remind
Create and set up your Remind account
Use Remind to streamline your class communication
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will have set up an account with Remind and be fully prepared to use Remind with your class. Remind allows you to simplify communication by reaching parents using the method that works best for them. By the end of this project, you will have an effective method for communicating with parents or other stakeholders that you can use right away. *You will need a free Remind account for this project.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a class on Remind
Add students, parents, and teachers
Use messages to communicate with Remind
Use Remind for virtual learning
Use Remind for virtual coaching
by RRDec 14, 2020
Very useful App for teachers to have to enhance communication with the class students environment.
by EFOct 25, 2020
The instructor is very good and clear in delivering the lesson. The steps are easy and simple to follow. Thank you and good job.
by TCSep 30, 2020
This coursera course is very useful for me to increase my knowledge. Thank you COURSERA.
