Containerize a full-stack NodeJS application in Docker
In this 1-hour long project-based course on Intermediate Docker: Containerize a full-stack NodeJS application in Docker and deploy to remote server, you will get to use Docker to stitch together a real full stack NodeJS application in a multi-container architecture. By the end of this course, you will have built a simple blog page, which is a working full-stack application using the MVC (model view controller) framework in NodeJS persisting to a MongoDB database across separate containers and living on one single Docker provided network. You will learn how to stitch all of these services together using Dockerfile and docker-compose files, and get it configured in a remote machine in the cloud, just like if you wanted to run the application from anywhere in the world! Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Docker (Software)
MVC Framework
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Run docker-compose up, demo, introduce code, review architecture
Craft a simple Dockerfile
Rewire our dockerfile for real-world efficiency in development cycle (understanding caching on rebuilds)
Setting a working directory inside our application container
Practice activity
Begin writing our docker-compose file
Configuring the code for our db configuration
Practise with some basic debugging commands
Deploying our app to a remote server
Capstone activity
