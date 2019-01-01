Crea una cuenta de negocio en Instagram
Establece una cuenta profesional de Instagram.
Diseña un perfil atractivo para tu cuenta de negocio en Instagram.
Al final de este proyecto podrás navegar y usar la red social Instagram. Podrás aplicar tu estrategia de marketing de redes sociales a esta plataforma social para anunciar tu marca o tu negocio con eficiencia. El marketing de redes sociales requiere encontrar métodos creativos para atraer la atención de los usuarios para sus productos o servicios, muchas veces con un presupuesto de marketing mínimo. El objetivo de este proyecto es familiarizarte con Instagram for Business crear una cuenta de negocio para que puedas anunciar tu marca o tu empresa. A través de anuncios, fotos y posts en Instagram alcanzarás tu grupo objetivo en la red social Instagram. Conocerás hoy las funciones básicas de Instagram for Business creando una cuenta de Instagram y personalizando tu perfil. Aprenderás a navegar la plataforma y a publicar anuncios y contenido en tu página de Instagram para anunciar y crecer tu marca o tu empresa.
Este proyecto se dirige a personas que trabajan en ventas o que dirigen su propia empresa y quienes desean anunciar su empresa en Instagram.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Crea una cuenta personal de Instagram.
Establece una cuenta profesional de Instagram.
Conecta tu página de negocio en Facebook con tu cuenta profesional en Instagram.
Quiz opcional
Diseña un perfil atractivo para tu cuenta de negocio en Instagram.
Descubre la plataforma social Instagram.
Tarea opcional: Elige un nombre de usuario en Instagram para una heladería
