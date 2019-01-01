Crea una página web interactiva con JavaScript
Entender carácteristicas básicas JS.
Crear funciones, loops, y condicionales.
Crear eventos capaces de modificar elementos HTML.
En este curso basado en un proyecto de 1 hora y media de duración, aprenderás a entender características básicas de JavaScript, crear funciones con tareas específicas, loops, condicionales y crear eventos capaces de modificar elementos HTML para así terminar construyendo una página web dinámica que modifica su contenido dependiendo la interacción del usuario. Para completar el proyecto usaremos la herramienta Visual Studio Code, un editor de texto desarrollado por Microsoft. Para iniciar este proyecto es recomendable tener conocimientos básicos en HTML y CSS, sin embargo, nos centraremos en el código Vanilla JavaScript, donde no usaremos ninguna librería adicional o framework. JavaScript es uno de los lenguajes mas populares usados en front-end y back-end. Puede usarse para añadir interactividad a las páginas HTML estáticas. Además, es el centro de muchos frameworks usados para construir aplicaciones móviles híbridas. JavaScript abre una gran variedad de posibilidades para tu vida profesional y laboral, es fácil de aprender, pero requiere de mucha práctica como cualquier otro conocimiento que se quiera especializar y ofrece una gran versatilidad respecto a las opciones que puedes explorar.
Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
Html
Desarrollo web
JavaScript
Diseño Web
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Review del proyecto y creación de documenos
Crea la estructura de la página con HTML
Agrega estilo usando CSS
Crea variables
Crea Funciones y Loops
Crea eventos y Condicionales
Modifica atributos y contenido de elementos
