Crea una aplicación web con Vue.js
Aprende a crear un aplicativo vue.js
Almacena datos en el aplicativo
Renderiza la información almacenada en el navegador
En este proyecto desarrollaras un aplicativo web usando Vue.js un framework progresivo fácil de integrar a tu proyecto. Crearemos un formulario usando elementos HTML y los vincularemos con el aplicativo en un documento JavaScript para que almacene y renderice los datos diligenciados. Usaremos como herramientas el navegador de texto Visual Studio Code y el navegador para visualizar el resultado. Aprenderás como crear este proyecto desde cero, como construir el documento HTML y como crear el aplicativo vinculando Vue.js desde un CDN (Red de distribución de contenidos). Es importante conocer las bases de HTML, CSS y JavaScript sin embargo este proyecto es amigable y explica los conceptos para usar Vue desde cero, así que, aun si no te sientes fuerte en los códigos anteriores no habrá problema aprendiendo esta nueva opción de programación.
Aplicación web
Html
Desarrollo web
JavaScript
Javascript Templating
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduccion a Vue.js
Formulario usando elementos HTML
Crea las bases para que vue.js almacene datos
Directivas Vue y Templates
Computed: valores calculados
Methods y Event handlers
